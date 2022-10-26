A ‘Jeopardy!’ game you don’t want to miss

On a recent episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” the quiz show’s executive producer Michael Davies alluded to having big plans for Election Day on Nov. 8 — which happens to fall on the second anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death.

“We are planning something really tremendous for Election Day,” Davies said last month, per the Deseret News. “I believe it may well break the internet as well. That’s all I’m going to say at this point.”

Davies isn’t wrong.

The show is gearing up for the highly anticipated “Tournament of Champions,” beginning Oct. 31 and featuring mega-champions like 40-game winner Amy Schneider — who is second only behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive games won — 38-game champ Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, the youngest super-champion in “Jeopardy!” history with 23 victories.

All three champions appeared on “Jeopardy!” last season. Now, on Nov. 8, the three formidable contestants will face each other for the first time in a “friendly warmup game” ahead of the “Tournament of Champions” semifinals, according to a “Jeopardy!” news release sent to the Deseret News.

Will ‘Jeopardy!’ air on Election Day?

As a syndicated show, “Jeopardy!” sometimes gets preempted in certain areas on Election Day, per the Deseret News.

“Syndication also means that it’s up to those stations to decide whether a given episode airs at all — or if, because of some breaking news or sporting event, that episode will be delayed till late in the night or another day, or even canceled outright,” Clair McNear of The Ringer previously reported.

The warmup game featuring Schneider, Amodio and Roach will air on Election Day, Nov. 8. The good news is that the game will have no impact on the outcome of the ongoing “Tournament of Champions,” so viewers won’t miss any major updates if the show is preempted in their area.

The bad news for those viewers is that this is a “Jeopardy!” game you really don’t want to miss. All three contestants are securely planted on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends — Schneider and Amodio rank No. 2 and No. 3 for most consecutive games won in the show’s history, and only James Holzhauer separates Roach from Amodio.

“Jeopardy!” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss previously noted that the special episode will pay tribute to Trebek, who was the face of the beloved quiz show for 36 years and hosted right up until his death on Nov. 8, 2020.

“Overall we owe him a fantastic episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on that day,” Davies recently said on “Inside Jeopardy!”

When is the ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions schedule?

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, hosted by Jennings, begins Monday, Oct. 31 with the following quarterfinal matchups, according to a news release:



Oct. 31 — Sixteen-game champion Ryan Long; six-game champion Megan Wachspress; and four-game champion Maureen O’Neil.

Nov. 1 — Eleven-game champion Jonathan Fisher; five-game champion Andrew He; and four-game champion Christine Whelchel.

Nov. 2 — Seven-game champion Brian Chang; five-game champion Tyler Rhode; and four-game champion Margaret Shelton.

Nov. 3 — Seven-game champion Courtney Shah; four-game champion John Focht; and the winning contestant from the ongoing Second Chance Tournament.

— Seven-game champion Courtney Shah; four-game champion John Focht; and the winning contestant from the ongoing Second Chance Tournament. Nov. 4 — Six-game champion Eric Ahasic; “Jeopardy!” National College Championship winner Jaskaran Singh; and four-game champion Jackie Kelly.

Nov. 7 — Six-game champion Zach Newkirk; Jessica Stephens, who recently won the Second Chance Tournament Week 1; and Sam Buttrey, winner of the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament.

Schneider, Amodio, and Roach earned byes and will first compete in the semifinal round, which begins Nov. 9.

Schneider will go first on Nov. 9; Amodio will follow on Nov. 10; and Roach will play on Nov. 11.

The finals for the tournament begin Nov. 14.

