Notable quotes from the the Fetterman-Oz debate

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, faced off in a debate Tuesday night, the only debate between the two before the midterm elections.

Here are some notable quotes from the debate:

On why they are running

Fetterman: “I’m running to serve Pennsylvania. He’s running to use Pennsylvania.”

Oz: “I’m running for the U.S. Senate because Washington keeps getting it wrong with extreme positions.”

On Fetterman’s stroke

Fetterman: “I had a stroke. He’s (Oz) never let me forget that. I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down, but I’m gonna keep coming back up.”

On abortion

Fetterman: “If you believe that the choice for abortion belongs between you and your doctor, that’s what I fight for.”

Oz: “I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. ... I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

On fracking

Oz: “He (Fetterman) supports Biden’s desire to ban fracking on public lands, which are our lands, all of our lands together. This is an extreme position on energy. If we unleashed our energy here in Pennsylvania, it would help everybody.”

Fetterman: “I absolutely support fracking. I believe that we need independence with energy and I believe I have walked that line my entire career.”

On minimum wage

Fetterman: ”I think it’s a disgrace at $7.25 an hour.”

Oz: “I think market forces have already driven up the minimum wage. ... John Fetterman thinks the minimum wage is the weekly allowance from his parents.”

