Utah’s helmet honoring Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe is coming back. Here’s when

The helmets Utah wore during its game against USC nearly two weeks ago are coming back for the team’s next game.

The Utes announced they will wear the hand-painted helmets featuring the faces of fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe when the team plays at Washington State on Thursday.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟴



We are a player-first program. Our players choose the uniform combo each week. We’re honored to play another game with these helmets on. pic.twitter.com/gvI4pCcaIw — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 26, 2022

“We are a player-first program. Our players choose the uniform combo each week. We’re honored to play another game with these helmets on,” the Utah football Twitter account said in unveiling the Utes’ uniform combo against the Cougars.

Jordan and Lowe, who died in gun-related incidents nine months apart, both wore No. 22 in their brief college careers. The helmet also includes the “22 Forever” logo designed to honor both.

Utah players warm up ahead of facing USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah rallied to beat then-No. 7 USC 43-42 on Oct. 15 when the Utes first wore the helmets.

“Guys just didn’t stop believing,” Utah quarterback Cam Rising said after that game. “We had a common goal of wanting to go out here and execute and be clean and do everything we can, because having Ty and Aaron on your helmet makes it that much easier to dig deep and do everything you can to get the ‘W’.”

In addition to the custom black helmets, Utah will wear white pants and white jersey against Washington State.