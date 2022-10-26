Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Analysis: Jazz beat the Rockets despite a tough whistle

Utah improved to 4-1 on the season with a 109-101 win over Houston.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Analysis: Jazz beat the Rockets despite a tough whistle
merlin_2947102.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lands a big dunk over Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

On Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz improved to 4-1 on the season with a 109-101 win over the Houston Rockets, who had recently handed the Jazz their lone loss of the season on Monday night.

Once again, the Jazz moved the ball well and had some impressive defensive moments with some highlight offensive outbursts from many of the usual suspects (Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson), but this game was not nearly as exciting as the other three wins under the Jazz’s collective belt.

Brutal whistle

The officiating crew of John Goble, Karl Lane and Phenizee Ransom, were not pulling any punches on Wednesday. After the game the Jazz players in the locker room were talking about how every little ticky-tack thing was being called and that it was bad on both sides.

All told there were 58 personal fouls called, 30 against the Rockets, 28 against the Jazz. Now that’s not an unheard of number in the NBA, but that’s still 11 more fouls than there were in Monday’s game between the same two teams.

Kelly Olynyk and Jarred Vanderbilt both fouled out of the game and three other players across both teams finished the night with five fouls, including Mike Conley. It was just the ninth time in a Jazz uniform that Conley has committed five fouls in a game.

Related

It wasn’t just the number of the fouls that was surprising, it was the frequency of the calls and what it did to the game. Thirty-five of the 58 calls were made in the second half and it significantly slowed down the game.

“The fouling hurt us and them,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “We were never really able to get in a rhythm offensively.”

That honestly makes the 28 assists on 38 made field goals more impressive, but it certainly didn’t make for aesthetically pleasing basketball.

Vanderbilt’s foul trouble

Certainly not all of the fouls called on Wednesday were a mistake, and Hardy absolutely does not want his players to stop playing aggressively and physically, but there is one player in particular who has had some really tough nights when it comes to fouling.

Through five games, Vanderbilt is averaging 5.2 fouls per game.

I have a few thoughts about this. First of all, I’m not overly concerned with it because Vanderbilt on his career averages 2.0 fouls per game. And last season, his best season, he didn’t have a problem early on in the season, so it feels like this is a bit of an anomaly. But fouling out in just 19 minutes on Wednesday is not great.

Related

So why is it happening?

It could be that this is a new team, and there’s been a lot of emphasis on offensive rebounding and Vanderbilt is good at that and this team is a little chaotic and all of that makes for some chaos on the court. It could be that the league has implemented some new rules and they are just in the stages of calling games really tight early on in the season. It could also be that Vanderbilt is just taking some risks that he shouldn’t be.

“It’s not his physicality, it’s not his activity,” Hardy said, “It’s two or three a game that are just unnecessary. I think his fifth foul tonight was pushing someone in the back, 16 feet from the basket on an offensive rebound that he really wasn’t even going for. I think it’s just trying to find ways to understand the moment of the game, understand his own foul situation, to just try to keep away from some of those cheap ones.”

merlin_2947110.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) hits his head on the backboard while dunking during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_2947152.jpg

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith comes off the court after the team’s win over the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_2947150.jpg

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dunks during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_2947148.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shuts down Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green at the hoop during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_2947146.jpg

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 25
merlin_2947144.jpg

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) goes up against Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_2947142.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) is charged with a foul as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) drives during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 25
merlin_2947140.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives past Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_2947138.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates the team’s win over the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_2947136.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach and guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) talk late in the fourth quarter as they solidify their win over the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_2947134.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy works the court as the Houston Rockets start to close in on the Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_2947132.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) moves down court during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_2947130.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) fouls out during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_2947128.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) chases a loose ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_2947126.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy brings players in for a timeout during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_2947124.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy disputes a referee’s call during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_2947122.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hypes up the crowd after scoring on the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_2947120.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) laugh together during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_2947118.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks over Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_2947116.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) dives for a save during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_2947114.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) head-butts guard Malik Beasley (5) after Beasley sank a three late in the fourth quarter, solidifying the Jazz’s narrow lead over the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_2947112.jpg

Utah Jazz fans react to a dunk from forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
22 of 25
merlin_2947108.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hypes the crowd after scoring on the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_2947106.jpg

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) strips the ball from Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_2947104.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) drives against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_2947110.jpg
merlin_2947152.jpg
merlin_2947150.jpg
merlin_2947148.jpg
merlin_2947146.jpg
merlin_2947144.jpg
merlin_2947142.jpg
merlin_2947140.jpg
merlin_2947138.jpg
merlin_2947136.jpg
merlin_2947134.jpg
merlin_2947132.jpg
merlin_2947130.jpg
merlin_2947128.jpg
merlin_2947126.jpg
merlin_2947124.jpg
merlin_2947122.jpg
merlin_2947120.jpg
merlin_2947118.jpg
merlin_2947116.jpg
merlin_2947114.jpg
merlin_2947112.jpg
merlin_2947108.jpg
merlin_2947106.jpg
merlin_2947104.jpg

Lauri Markkanen without the 3-ball

Through five games with the Jazz, Markkanen is averaging a career-high 22 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game and doing so while shooting pretty poorly from 3-point range.

A career 36.2% 3-point shooter, Markkanen is shooting just 24.4% from 3 with the Jazz. That means that he’s found ways to be productive even when the ball isn’t falling the way he would like.

“I know the numbers will even out, so I keep working on it and it’ll start going in eventually,” Markkanen said. “But it feels good that I’m able to do other stuff than just rely on those shots.”

He’s getting to the rim, fighting to get to the free throw line and making the easy plays when they are available to him and it’s proving to work out really well. Who knows what will happen when the shots actually start to fall.

Markkanen finished with a game-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds in Wednesday’s win.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
How national media has reacted to the Jazz’s hot start
‘Our team’s got heart’: How the rebuilding Utah Jazz stunned the NBA with a 3-0 start to the season
Analysis: Utah Jazz lose for the first time this season, but Simone Fontecchio shines
Are the Jazz, Cavaliers and Timberwolves all winning the summer blockbuster trades right now?
In the Utah Jazz’s first 3 games, Lauri Markkanen has looked like a star
Analysis: The Jazz win again when they weren’t expected to and stay unbeaten