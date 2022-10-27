What’s wrong with Tom Brady?

It’s hard to imagine this season is the one Tom Brady envisioned when he unretired in March.

Brady and the Buccaneers are 3-4 this season, marking the first time in 20 years that Brady has had a losing record through seven games, according to NFL.com. And the season could get even worse if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

If the Buccaneers lose, the team’s win record will fall two games below .500, something that has never happened to Brady as a starting quarterback, CBS Sports reported.

How bad has Tom Brady been this season?

Tampa Bay is ranked No. 26 in points scored per game, and Brady is ranked No. 16 in the league in passing touchdowns. He has eight passing touchdowns through seven games, an average of 1.14 touchdowns per game, according to ESPN.

By comparison, Brady led the league in passing touchdowns last season with 43, averaging over 2.5 per game, and the Buccaneers finished second in points scored per game with 30.1, ESPN reported.

Tampa’s 21-3 loss to Carolina on Sunday was only the fifth time in Brady’s career that his team has scored three or fewer points.

The Carolina loss and Tampa’s 20-18 to Pittsburgh the week before mark the first time in Brady’s career that he has a two-game losing streak to teams with a losing record, Kevin Patra of “Around the NFL” reported. Both Carolina and Pittsburgh started their backup quarterbacks and only had one win prior to their games against Tampa Bay.

Brady and his team’s poor play has garnered criticism. On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan, who faced Brady several times while head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, called the Buccaneers old and slow.

“You talk about unwatchable on offense — they are unwatchable on offense,” he said in a video on Twitter. “Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself.”

Tampa Bay’s struggles aren’t solely Brady’s fault. The 2022 Buccaneers look different than the last season’s team or the 2020 team that won the Super Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over as head coach when the offensive-minded Bruce Arians took a role in the front office. The team is also without tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Antonio Brown this season. Instead, Brady has receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, but all three have missed time this season.

Would Tom Brady retire during the season?

This season almost didn’t happen for Brady. He retired on Feb. 1, but unretired 40 days later. The quarterback has been visibly frustrated during games, throwing and breaking several of the league-issued Surface Pro tablets on the sideline.

“No one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” he said after the Panthers game, according to ESPN. “We’re all in it together. We’ve gotta go pull ourselves out of it.”

With Brady’s poor performance on the field and rumors about a possible divorce swirling off the field, many have wondered if the quarterback’s second and final retirement might come sooner rather than later.

On his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady was asked by his co-host Jim Gray if he would consider retiring midseason.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I told them in March I was playing, and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

