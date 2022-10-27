There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more

“Beauty and the Beast,” the tale as old as time, is getting new life with a star-studded live-action special.

Who is in the new ‘Beauty and the Beast’?

This year marks the 30th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast” becoming the first animated film to earn an Oscar nomination for best picture, Deadline reported. To celebrate that historic moment, a new take on the Disney classic — featuring a mix of live-action and animation, new musical performances and new sets and costumes — will air in December.

“Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers,” Deadline reported, noting that songs will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

It’s a big-name lineup — Josh Groban stars as the Beast (the singer recorded a version of the song “Evermore” for the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens); H.E.R. as Belle; Martin Short as Lumiere; and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, to name just a few.

Twain announced her role as Mrs. Potts on Oct. 17 — just six days after the death of actress Angela Lansbury, who was beloved for being the original Mrs. Potts.

“Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved,” Twain shared on her Instagram. “To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice.”

I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character - Mrs. Potts 🫖 pic.twitter.com/DJ1UGusitY — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 17, 2022

“Beauty and the Beast” lost to “The Silence of the Lambs” for best picture in 1992 — but the film’s theme song, sung by Lansbury, won the Oscar for best original song, Today reported. For the film’s 25th anniversary in 2016, Lansbury spoke about the success of “Beauty and the Beast” and told reporters that “among the movies I will be remembered for, I’d say this is No. 1 or 2,” per Today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the casting for “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” includes:



Belle — H.E.R.

Beast — Josh Groban.

Gaston — Joshua Henry.

Narrator — Rita Moreno.

Lumiere — Martin Short.

Mrs. Potts — Shania Twain.

Cogsworth — David Alien Grier.

LeFou — Rizwan Manji.

Maurice — Jon Jon Briones.

Chip — Leo Abelo Perry.

“In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu is the executive producer, with Super Bowl halftime show director Hamish Hamilton directing the special.

How to watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary’

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs Dec. 15 on ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The two-hour special airs at 6 p.m. MST and will be available for streaming the following day on Disney+, Deadline reported.