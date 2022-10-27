Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 14 Utah’s 21-17 win over Washington State

1 of 13 2 of 13 3 of 13 4 of 13 5 of 13 6 of 13 7 of 13 8 of 13 9 of 13 10 of 13 11 of 13 12 of 13 13 of 13

Utah 21, WSU 17.

4th Quarter

4:45 — Utah’s Solomon Enis recovers the WSU onside kick.

4:48 — A key hit from Clayton Isbell forces a Cameron Ward incompletion on 3rd down. Dean Janikowski makes the 42-yard field goal. Utah 21, WSU 17.

8:30 — A bad exchange between Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson leads to a fumble. WSU has the ball on the Utah 34-yard line.

11:52 — R.J. Hubert is out for the rest of the game and the first half of next week’s game against Arizona after being ejected for targeting.

14:17 — Cameron Ward runs untouched into the end zone on a 7-yard QB draw. Ward had a 39-yard pass on that 72-yard drive and was a perfect 5 for 5. Utah 21, WSU 14.

Ward takes it in himself for @WSUCougarFB! 💪 pic.twitter.com/RaZKqPSAjH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

3rd Quarter

1:24 — Dalton Kincaid to the injury tent after being hit hard on the touchdown catch.

1:24 — Bryson Barnes hits Jalyen Dixon for a 27-yard pass on 3rd and 16, then finds Dalton Kincaid for a 5-yard touchdown. 21 unanswered for the Utes. Utah 21, WSU 7.

This catch from Jaylen Dixon 🔥🔥



cc: @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/zRkBHMq9xQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

7:05 — Ja’Quinden Jackson is stopped on fourth down. WSU takes over on downs.

Utah stops WSU on fourth down. The Utes’ defense is playing well. The Cougars have just 172 yards of total offense.

2nd Quarter

0:20 — Jaylon Glover cashes in after the targeting call, scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Utah 14, WSU 7.

Anotha One 🔥🔥@Utah_Football takes the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/NcncvZ6zEg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

0:30 — WSU’s Brennan Jackson, one of the Cougars’ best defensive players, is ejected for targeting.

2:47 — Two WSU players run into each other on the punt return, the ball hits Robert Ferrel and Utah long snapper JT Greep recovers. Utah ball at the WSU 25-yard line.

4:38 — WSU goes for it on fourth down, Van Fillinger forces a Cameron Ward fumble and it’s recovered by Jonah Elliss.

9:23 — Ja’Quinden Jackson rushes for a touchdown. Bryson Barnes had a perfect throw on 3rd and 4, a 31-yard pass to Money Parks, on that drive. WSU 7, Utah 7.

TOUCHDOWN UTES 🔥@Utah_Football responds and is on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/F9nD5Kdtyw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

10:00 — Jaylon Glover limps off the field. Ja’Quinden Jackson is getting action at running back.

13:29 — Cameron Ward throws a 29-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open De’Zhaun Stribling after Clark Phillips III fell down. WSU 7, Utah 0.

1st Quarter

0:00 — Both teams are struggling to score as the quarter comes to an end scoreless. Both teams have combined for 116 yards.

8:05 — Jadon Redding misses the 37-yard field goal.

15:00 — Bryson Barnes is starting at quarterback for Utah. Jaylon Glover gets the start at running back. Cam Rising made the trip, but he is on the sideline. The Utes are without leading rusher Tavion Thomas, the Deseret News has confirmed.

Bryson Barnes starts at QB tonight for @Utah_Football



Cameron Rising is seen on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/tKEIcPI9sd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2022

15:00 — We are underway in Pullman. Utah has the ball to start.

Pregame

