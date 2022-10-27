Happy National Black Cat Day! Why is there spooky superstition around black cats?

Thursday is National Black Cat Day. This commemorative day started on Oct. 27, 2011, because statistics found that black cats, as well as black and white cats, usually take a week longer to adopt than other cats. Cats Protection launched the holiday to celebrate these cats.

According to Rover, some black cat breeds include Chantilly-Tiffany, Maine Coon, Persian, Devon Rex, American Shorthair, Japanese Bobtail and Cornish Rex.

Pushkin - Black Cat Awareness post - Please help end the stigma surrounding black cats by retweeting to show the world we are beautiful and deserve to be rehomed just as quick as any other cat 🐾💗 #catsoftwitter #blackcatawareness pic.twitter.com/ePGE56nryQ — Pushkin (@PushkinPanfur) October 23, 2022

Stigma and superstition swirls around these furry four-legged friends. Some believe that these cats bring bad luck and should be avoided.

Did you know Cats Protection created #NationalBlackCatDay in 2011? 🐈‍⬛ Statics back then showed that black and black and white cats took an average of seven days longer to be adopted. 11 years later, on average, black cats now spend a similar time in care as any other cat. 💛 pic.twitter.com/aLoNlnqZ0X — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) October 27, 2022

History of black cat superstition

According to History.com, black cats were linked to the occult back in 1233 when Pope Gregory IX issued a document called “Vox in Rama.” This document led to a strong association between Satan and black cats.

This stereotype persisted alongside black cats becoming associated with medieval witches. According to The Spruce Pets, black cats were considered witches in disguise and during some witch trials, they were killed alongside people accused of witchcraft.

Black cats are often thought to bring bad luck, but some cultures believe that black cats bring good luck.

According to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center, there is a local superstition in southern France that feeding black cats well and being kind to them will bring the owner of the cat good luck. Spruce Pets said that in Japan, if you see a black cat, it is a sign that you will find love.

The reality is that black cats are no different than other cats and they can be a great addition to a family willing to love and care for them.