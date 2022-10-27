You’ll now be able to watch all of Victor Wembanyama’s games. Here’s how

In an unprecedented move, the NBA announced on Thursday that starting on Saturday, all of French phenom Victor Wembanyama’s games in France this season will be available to stream.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 wunderkind and presumptive No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft, plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the top league in France, and the team’s games will be streamed for free on the new NBA app.

Wembanyama, 18, was incredible in two exhibition games earlier this month in Las Vegas against the G League Ignite, which features the presumptive No. 2 pick in next year’s draft, Scoot Henderson.

In the two games, Wembanyama averaged 36.5 points on 50% shooting (including nine 3-pointers), 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks.

This will mark the first time that a league not affiliated with the NBA will have its games streamed by the NBA (Wembanyama’s team plays in the LNB Betclic Elite), a rather clear sign that the NBA is eager to feed the frenzy that the Las Vegas games created, with the 2023 NBA draft eight months away.

While Wembanyama’s games will be the main draw, other marquee games from the LNB Betclic Elite will be available for streaming, such as the All-Star game and playoff games.

The first game of Wembanyama’s that will be available for streaming is set for Saturday at noon MDT when Metropolitans 92 faces JL Bourg Basket.

