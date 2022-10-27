A big splash — climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ painting

Whether it is Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting or a Monet masterpiece, it's clear that climate change activists have been targeting famous paintings.

The latest painting was Johannes Vermeer’s world-famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” displayed at a museum in the Hague, Netherlands, per The Guardian.

A pair of protesters were seen approaching the painting in a video. One of them glued himself to the glass guarding the painting while the other pours out a tomato soup type of substance all over the man stuck to the artwork.

❗️Just Stop Oil "eco-activists" are again trying to spoil the masterpieces of world art



One of the activists decided to glue his head to Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl earring' as visitors tell the 'stupid' activists to 'shut up' when they begin preaching about the environment. pic.twitter.com/i8JhRoxAFt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 27, 2022

“How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless apparently being destroyed before your eyes?” one of the activists addressed the room, as seen in the clip.

Many bystanders told the activists wearing “Just Stop Oil” shirts to get away from the displayed work while muttering phrases like “shame on you!” and “this is obscene!”

“Do you feel outraged? Good,” the activist continued. “Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before your very eyes?”

The activist acknowledged that the painting is protected by glass and is fine but “the future of our children is not protected.”

The two protesters, along with the person filming the incident, were arrested, according to Politico.

Meanwhile, the museum told the Netherlands news outlet NL Times that the painting had not incurred any damage but that “art is defenseless.”

“We understand the climate activists. They advocate for the preservation of nature. But we are in favor of preserving our cultural heritage,” the museum said in a statement before the painting was targeted. “Unfortunately, these actions affect works of art.”

Tomato soup was also thrown at Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” earlier this month, while Monet’s work “Haystacks” received mashed potatoes on Sunday. As for the “Mona Lisa,” it was hit by cake earlier this year, as Hanna Seariac reported for the Deseret News.

