With Tavion Thomas out, Jaylon Glover, Ja’Quinden Jackson help carry the load for Utah in win over WSU

PULLMAN, Washington — With running back Tavion Thomas and quarterback Cam Rising out Thursday night at Washington State, Utah had to rely on a couple of inexperienced running backs — freshman Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quinden Jackson, who was switched from quarterback earlier this season.

Glover and Jackson played key roles in the Utes’ 21-17 victory at Martin Stadium.

Glover ran 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson ran for 43 yards on 10 carries and also scored a touchdown.

Jackson also lost a fumble midway through in the fourth quarter.

Micah Bernard, who is injured, carried only three times for one yard.

“Jaylon Glover gave us some good runs. Ja’Quinden Jackson gave us some good runs as well, although there was an exchange problem,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

“We need to watch the film and see exactly why (fumbled). It wasn’t a clean exchange. Micah Bernard did what he could do. He’s really banged up. Tavion — hopefully we can get him back soon. We’ll see.”

Glover hadn’t played in a couple of weeks but he stepped right in and helped carry the load Thursday night.

“It says he was ready when his number was called,” Whittingham said. “He had a great week of practice. He was not the Florida player of the year for no reason. He’s really good. We had faith in him. He’s got a bright future here.”

Glover was glad to make an impact for his team.

“It was a good feeling. We prepare every week and practice to be the starter,” he said. “It was great to be with the guys and it’s great to come in here and get a ‘W’.”