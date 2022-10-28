Live coverage: The latest as BYU hosts East Carolina

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Friday night’s game between BYU and East Carolina. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 3, East Carolina 0

First quarter

8:36

There’s a positive sign for the BYU kicking game — Jake Oldroyd caps the Cougars’ first drive with a 36-yard field goal. BYU 3, East Carolina 0.

Jake Oldroyd FG good from 36 yards. First FG since 2nd quarter of Utah State. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 29, 2022

Two ECU penalties on a fourth-down attempt helped get the Cougars into scoring range on a nine-play, 41-yard drive where BYU ran the ball seven times.

1 of 4 2 of 4 3 of 4 4 of 4

Pregame

Here’s the latest injury news for the Cougars, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew:

According to BYU Sports Radio Network, BYU will be without LB Max Tooley and WR Gunner Romney tonight, in addition to WR Kody Epps and RB Chris Brooks. Chaz Ah You will get his first start, after playing briefly last week at Liberty. — Jay Drew (@drewjay) October 28, 2022

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: