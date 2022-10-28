Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 28, 2022 | 
Live coverage: The latest as BYU hosts East Carolina

The Cougars are on a three-game losing streak. Can they stop it against the Pirates?

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Friday night’s game between BYU and East Carolina. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 3, East Carolina 0

First quarter

8:36

There’s a positive sign for the BYU kicking game — Jake Oldroyd caps the Cougars’ first drive with a 36-yard field goal. BYU 3, East Carolina 0.

Two ECU penalties on a fourth-down attempt helped get the Cougars into scoring range on a nine-play, 41-yard drive where BYU ran the ball seven times.

The East Carolina Pirates and BYU Cougars warm up before playing in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

East Carolina Pirates players walk onto the field for warmups before playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

BYU’s George Udo walks on to the field for warmups before playing the East Carolinas Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Pregame

Here’s the latest injury news for the Cougars, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew:

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game:

