Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorses Democratic congressional candidate for the first time

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan’s congressional race. According to The Washington Post, this is the Wyoming representative’s first public endorsement of a Democrat. Cheney, who has criticized former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has broken from the GOP before, but this endorsement is a first from her.

On Thursday, Cheney’s support was announced via a statement from the Slotkin campaign. Cheney and Slotkin serve together on the Armed Services Committee, and U.S. News & World Report reported that the two have similar backgrounds, as Cheney formerly worked for the State Department and Slotkin previously worked for the Defense Department.

Slotkin’s campaign said that Cheney and Slotkin would lead an event together just days before votes will be counted, called “Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship.”

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress,” Cheney said in the statement from Slotkin’s campaign.

Slotkin is facing off against state Sen. Tom Barrett, the Republican candidate. According to Insider, Barrett had said that he could not say who won the presidential election in 2020 because it was an “unknowable thing.” Some have speculated that Barrett’s denial of the election results fueled Cheney’s historic nomination.

The race between Slotkin and Barrett is tight.

The Cook Political Report characterizes the race between them as a toss-up. The election, which concludes on Nov. 8, will determine the result.