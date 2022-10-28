Will Chad Daybell still be tried in January? Judge’s decision on request to postpone

A judge ruled on Friday that the trial of Chad Daybell will be postponed.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses, and were charged with several crimes.

When will Chad Daybell be tried?

The date has not been decided yet. Originally, Daybell was expected to stand trial in Ada County, Idaho beginning on Jan. 9, 2023.

Earlier this month, Deseret News reported that Daybell’s lawyers requested that his trial be postponed so that they could review the evidence. They also asked that Daybell’s trial be severed from Lori Vallow’s trial. Vallow is currently being assessed for competency and it is unclear when she will be tried.

East Idaho News reported that Judge Steven Boyce postponed the trial so that the defense could have adequate time to prepare for what will likely be a long trial.

Chad Daybell's trial will not be happening in January https://t.co/2ekYQNOANU — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) October 28, 2022

Judge Boyce said in his decision that he would contact Daybell’s attorneys with a new date and also said that the attorneys should be prepared “to avoid any further unnecessary delay in the administration of the case.”

The judge has yet to decide whether to sever Daybell’s trial from Vallow’s. According to East Idaho News, the defense will argue this before Judge Boyce in November.

