Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: Morgan back on top with 3-1 victory over Richfield

After three straight second place finishes, Morgan is once again the 3A state champ

By Skyler Wilcox
SHARE High school volleyball: Morgan back on top with 3-1 victory over Richfield
merlin_2947634.jpg

The Morgan Trojans’ Alyvia Jaffa (8) holds up the 3A state volleyball tournament trophy after beating the Richfield Wildcats in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Morgan entered Saturday’s 3A state championship with an experience advantage over Richfield. The Trojans were making their ninth straight state title appearance, but the illustrious state championship trophy had found its way to the opponent’s hands in the past three attempts.

That made this year’s victory that much sweeter.

“It’s different,” said Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe about her team’s 3-1 victory for the state title. “Second place, you just go home and beat yourself up for a year. Then you go back again and you get second place again.”

merlin_2947618.jpg

Richfield Wildcats’ Sarah Winters (20) and Morgan Trojans’ Tori Smith (9) jump for the ball while playing in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 19
merlin_2947628.jpg

The Morgan Trojans’ Alyvia Jaffa (8), left, and Rachel Anderson (10) celebrate after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2947614.jpg

The Morgan Trojans celebrate on the court after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2947610.jpg

Richfield Wildcats’ Sierra Timbreza (6) dives for the ball while playing the Morgan Trojans in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2947604.jpg

Morgan Trojans’ Halley Torman (3), left, and Tori Smith (9) go for a block while playing the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2947602.jpg

Morgan Trojans fans in the student section cheer while their team plays the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_2947606.jpg

Morgan Trojans’ Grace Thomsen hits the ball while playing the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 19
merlin_2947608.jpg

Richfield Wildcats’ Preslie Harward (15) cries in the arms of Abbee Albrecht (5) after losing to the Morgan Trojans in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_2947632.jpg

Morgan Trojans fans in the student section cheer after their team beat the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_2947620.jpg

Morgan Trojans’ Rachel Anderson (10) hits the ball while playing the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2947616.jpg

The Richfield Wildcats bench cheers while their team plays the Morgan Trojans in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2947612.jpg

Richfield Wildcats head coach Cassy Moon talks to an official while playing the Morgan Trojans in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2947626.jpg

The Morgan Trojans celebrate on the court after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2947624.jpg

The Morgan Trojans celebrate on the court after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2947622.jpg

The Morgan Trojans celebrate on the court after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2947636.jpg

Morgan Trojans head coach Liz Wiscombe celebrates with her team after winning the 3A state volleyball tournament after beating the Richfield Wildcats in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2947634.jpg

The Morgan Trojans’ Alyvia Jaffa (8) holds up the 3A state volleyball tournament trophy after beating the Richfield Wildcats in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2947638.jpg

Melinda McMillan holds her granddaughter Morgan Trojans’ Alyvia Jaffa (8) after she won the 3A state volleyball tournament against the Richfield Wildcats in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2947630.jpg

The Richfield Wildcats show their fans their second place trophy after losing to the Morgan Trojans in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 19
merlin_2947618.jpg
merlin_2947628.jpg
merlin_2947614.jpg
merlin_2947610.jpg
merlin_2947604.jpg
merlin_2947602.jpg
merlin_2947606.jpg
merlin_2947608.jpg
merlin_2947632.jpg
merlin_2947620.jpg
merlin_2947616.jpg
merlin_2947612.jpg
merlin_2947626.jpg
merlin_2947624.jpg
merlin_2947622.jpg
merlin_2947636.jpg
merlin_2947634.jpg
merlin_2947638.jpg
merlin_2947630.jpg

Morgan used an aggressive attack and fierce blocking after dropping the first set to come away with a fourth state title in nine years.

It wasn’t a piece of cake for the Trojans. Richfield came into the match with plenty of momentum as the number two seed in 3A. And while the Wildcats don’t have nearly the championship appearance history the Trojans do, they certainly had Morgan on its toes after the first set.

“I think Richfield is a good team,” said Wiscombe. “They are well-coached, they played hard, and I thought, ‘Oh I hope we can play with those guys.’”

Morgan’s largest lead of the first set came at the halfway point when the Trojans took a 15-11 lead. Richfield battled close and just a few points later started a run to give the Wildcats all the momentum.

Trailing 17-14, the Wildcats tallied a 6-1 run, including two aces that put Richfield ahead 20-18 and had the Wildcat faithful on their feet.

A back and forth final portion of the set went to extras, where eventually Richfield finished the deal, winning the set 1-0. Flashbacks of a second place finish once again were present, but the Trojans knew with small adjustments, they could turn the tide.

“We felt like if we could get a block up, that would really help us,” Wiscombe said. “We challenged those kids to get a block up and they responded.”

It wasn’t just a response. It was a dominant response.

Morgan started fast, jumping out to an 8-3 lead and forcing an early Wildcat timeout. The block was present, and the offense was clicking on all cylinders.

Richfield had a response of their own out of the timeout, scoring two straight points to pull within three. It seemed as if the two schools were headed for another nip and tuck set.

The Trojans had other ideas.

A 12-0 run not only gave Morgan the largest lead of the set but had the Trojans in complete control at 20-5.

“The blocking helped so much,” said Morgan junior middle Alyvia Jaffa. “When you get blocked, you stop swinging as hard and so we were able to take all of the momentum from them with those blocks. It felt so good.”

The Trojans not only found a convincing 25-10 second set victory, but the recipe for success for the rest of the match.

“Morgan is a middle game,” said Wiscombe. “We’ve got some great outsides, but we always run a lot of middles because a lot of other schools don’t see it a lot.”

The third and fourth sets saw much of the same, with the Morgan offense running through the middles and the blocking forcing Richfield’s offense out of sync. With a 2-1 set lead and facing match point, an overpass from the Richfield side allowed the Morgan offense to slam home the final point of the match, a perfect visual representation of the final three sets for the Trojans.

“It’s got to emotionally feel awesome for them,” Wiscombe said of her seniors, who for the first and final time of their careers, finished first in the state instead of second.

“They finished this time the right way.”

Although just a junior, Jaffa understood how important this one was, not just for the seniors, but for the entire Morgan volleyball community.

“The last three years we have lost in the finals, so this one was really good for us and a really good win,” mentioned Jaffa through a huge smile.

Clutching the first-place trophy and a 440th career victory, an emotional Wiscombe agreed with her junior middle.

“I told them, we could get second or we could get first. We’ve gotten second enough, and we don’t want it again,” said Wiscombe.

“They are just competitive kids. They battled tonight and I was really proud of them.”

Next Up In Sports
High school volleyball: Ridgeline wins 4A title with dominant postseason play
What’s next for Utah’s run game?
No rest for 4-5 BYU now preparing for streaking Boise State
Talen Horton-Tucker finding his way with the Jazz
High school volleyball: 2A state tournament narrowed to final four, highlighted by South Sevier’s surprising run
High school volleyball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules