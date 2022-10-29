Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

No rest for 4-5 BYU now preparing for streaking Boise State

After losing by a FG to East Carolina Friday, the Cougars will work on ending the four-game losing streak in familiar territory in Boise

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
SHARE No rest for 4-5 BYU now preparing for streaking Boise State
BYU coach Kalani Sitake walks on the field during a timeout while playing East Carolina Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake walks on the field during a timeout while playing East Carolina Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

You gotta hand it to BYU fans who bundled up for a cold Friday night game to support a team that has not won a game since the month of September.

The stadium was not full, but there were more bodies in the stands than could be mustered at any football venue in Utah you would see on a sunny fall day. That’s support.

But the energy was for naught.

What these die-hards witnessed was an opportunity by their team on a gut-check call simply to have victory slip out of reach when East Carolina kicker Andrew Conrad booted a 33-yard game-winning field goal on the last play of the game.

Kalani Sitake now has his work cut out for him. If he thought maneuvering through a four-game losing streak was tough, he now has the challenge of digging down deep with his Cougar team heading to Boise State after Friday’s 27-24 loss to East Carolina in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The ability to post a winning record and attend a bowl game is at stake.

The Cougars are 4-5, with their last taste of victory a win over Wyoming. It seems so long ago but that is the last BYU postseason locker celebration. BYU will finish the season with road games at Boise State and Stanford, with a home game against Utah Tech sandwiched in between.   

Sitake was philosophical after the loss. A promising season and a lot of excitement after beating Baylor in Week 2 has been replaced with adversity, injuries, criticism, ineptitude and a breakdown of fundamentals.

merlin_2947380.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) catches East Carolina Pirates Julius Wood’s knee as he slides with the ball during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 36
merlin_2947460.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Ryan Jones (4) flies though the air with the ball after being hit by BYU’s Talan Alfrey (25) in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 36
BYU running back Lopini Katoa runs the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

BYU running back Lopini Katoa runs the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 36
merlin_2947388.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Elijah Morris (90) recovers a fumbled football while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 36
East Carolina Pirates Keaton Mitchell (2) shakes off a tackle from BYU’s Talan Alfrey (25) as he runs the ball for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

East Carolina Pirates Keaton Mitchell (2) shakes off a tackle from BYU’s Talan Alfrey (25) as he runs the ball for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 36
merlin_2947386.jpg

East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston leads his team onto the field before they play BYU in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 36
merlin_2947382.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Jaylen Johnson (1) fumbles the ball during a kickoff from BYU during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 36
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 36
East Carolina Pirates Aapri Washington (22) interferes BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

East Carolina Pirates Aapri Washington (22) interferes BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 36
BYU coach Kalani Sitake walks on the field during a timeout while playing East Carolina Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake walks on the field during a timeout while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 36
merlin_2947486.jpg

BYU cornerback Jacob Boren (20) hits East Carolina Pirates Keaton Mitchell (2) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Boren was flagged for targeting and ejected from the game. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 36
merlin_2947484.jpg

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) flies through the air after being hit by East Carolina Pirates Jireh Wilson (5) in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 36
merlin_2947482.jpg

East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston walks down the sideline while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 36
merlin_2947480.jpg

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 36
merlin_2947478.jpg

East Carolina Pirates fans celebrate with Ben Johnson (72) after beating BYU in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 36
merlin_2947476.jpg

East Carolina Pirates kicker, Andrew Conrad (95) is hugged by Myles Berry (34) after he kicked the winning field goal against BYU in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 36
merlin_2947474.jpg

East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston embraces kicker Andrew Conrad (95) after he kicked the winning field goal against BYU in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 36
merlin_2947472.jpg

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in an NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 36
merlin_2947470.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) slides with the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in an NCAA college on football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 36
merlin_2947468.jpg

BYU fans in the student section wave a banner before their team plays the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 36
merlin_2947466.jpg

East Carolina Pirates head coach Mike Houston shakes hands with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake after a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 36
merlin_2947464.jpg

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 36
merlin_2947458.jpg

East Carolina Pirates’ Isaiah Winstead (11) kneels before playing BYU in an NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 36
merlin_2947376.jpg

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 36
merlin_2947340.jpg

The East Carolina Pirates and BYU Cougars warm up before playing in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 36
BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 36
merlin_2947342.jpg

East Carolina Pirates players walk onto the field for warmups before playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
27 of 36
merlin_2947338.jpg

BYU’s George Udo walks on to the field for warmups before playing the East Carolinas Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
28 of 36
merlin_2947504.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Isaiah Winstead (11) runs with the ball while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
29 of 36
merlin_2947502.jpg

BYU’s Masen Wake (13) stands by the sideline before playing playing the East Carolina Pirates during a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24. Wake writes Mom on his arm in her memory, after she passed away when he was a child.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
30 of 36
merlin_2947500.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Jsi Hatfield (88) runs the ball while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
31 of 36
BYU running back Lopini Katoa ,wearing blue, runs the ball while stiff-arming East Carolina Pirates Julius Wood

BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball while stiff-arming East Carolina Pirates Julius Wood (32) in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
32 of 36
merlin_2947496.jpg

BYU’s Miles Davis signals after getting a first down while playing the East Carolina Pirates during a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
33 of 36
merlin_2947494.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Holton Ahlers gestures before a play while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
34 of 36
merlin_2947490.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Keaton Mitchell (2) runs the ball while avoiding BYU’s Micah Harper (1) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
35 of 36
merlin_2947492.jpg

East Carolina Pirates Jsi Hatfield (88) runs the ball while playing BYU in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
36 of 36
merlin_2947380.jpg
merlin_2947460.jpg
BYU running back Lopini Katoa runs the ball while playing the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.
merlin_2947388.jpg
East Carolina Pirates Keaton Mitchell (2) shakes off a tackle from BYU’s Talan Alfrey (25) as he runs the ball for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.
merlin_2947386.jpg
merlin_2947382.jpg
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) runs the ball for a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.
East Carolina Pirates Aapri Washington (22) interferes BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake walks on the field during a timeout while playing East Carolina Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo.
merlin_2947486.jpg
merlin_2947484.jpg
merlin_2947482.jpg
merlin_2947480.jpg
merlin_2947478.jpg
merlin_2947476.jpg
merlin_2947474.jpg
merlin_2947472.jpg
merlin_2947470.jpg
merlin_2947468.jpg
merlin_2947466.jpg
merlin_2947464.jpg
merlin_2947458.jpg
merlin_2947376.jpg
merlin_2947340.jpg
BYU warms up before playing East Carolina in a NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah.
merlin_2947342.jpg
merlin_2947338.jpg
merlin_2947504.jpg
merlin_2947502.jpg
merlin_2947500.jpg
BYU running back Lopini Katoa ,wearing blue, runs the ball while stiff-arming East Carolina Pirates Julius Wood
merlin_2947496.jpg
merlin_2947494.jpg
merlin_2947490.jpg
merlin_2947492.jpg

“Now is a time when our culture comes in and we need to rely on it. I want to get back to where we are executing at a higher level in all three phases,” said Sitake. “I look forward to getting it done and I’m going to work on it as soon as I leave this press conference.”

BYU tried to play smash-mouth football with East Carolina on its home field, at altitude, with temperatures in the high 30s. It worked. Until it didn’t. And that cost BYU the game.

BYU’s offensive line was supposed to be the strength of the team coming into this season and it looked the part through three quarters of the ECU game, blasting holes for Lopini Katoa, Miles Davis and Jaren Hall. 

But on two fourth-and-short situations in the fourth quarter, one just 13 yards from pay dirt, Davis could not get a yard. Earlier, with the Cougars driving in the fourth quarter near midfield in what looked like an opportunity to take the lead, quarterback Jaren Hall was unable to gain a long two yards with a QB sneak.

BYU has only converted on 2 of 16 fourth downs since the Oregon game, yet tried it twice and failed both times Friday night.

The Cougars now travel to Boise to play a Broncos team that is on a roll with its run game.  BSU features two running backs George Holani (549 yards) and Ashton Jeaanty (363 yards), both of whom average five yards per carry. Holani averages 91 yards a game.

On Friday night, BYU’s beleaguered defense made enough stops late for BYU to win this game on huge tackles for losses by Tyler Batty, Keenan Pili and Pepe Tanuvasa to stop ECU drives. 

This, after yielding 227 yards rushing and 6.3 yards per rush. ECU star running back Keaton Mitchell had 176 of those yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry. On ECU’s first scoring drive of the second half he averaged 12 yards per carry.

Related

“We just have to keep believing. We have to shut out the outside noise and love each other. We are improving,” Pili said afterward to BYUtv. “Each person on the field has to do their job. We have the job, it’s not the scheme. We just need to patient and be disciplined. 

“I come in the team on Mondays and some of the guys heads are down but we have love for one another. As a captain, I feel there is a lot of responsibility on my shoulder to lead out and get things done. We need to work hard and have each other’s back.”

Without the services of Cal transfer Chris Brooks, Katoa had an impressive game against the Pirates with 116 yards rushing on 20 carries and one touchdown. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry.  

With linebacker Max Tooley, BYU’s best defender out with Payton Wilgar due to injuries, flash linebacker Chaz Ah You left the game early in his attempt to come back from a back injury that has kept him out most of the season.  

If one were to single out the biggest difference in the game, it was BYU’s inability to win a lot of one-on-one matchups outside of Puka Nacua, Hall and Katoa. 

Related

It was frustrating to see BYU try and beat ECU on fourth down tries that did not involve Nacua and Katoa, or have Hall come off play action or a bootleg play onto the edge because when it really counted, the Cougar offensive line could not get the tough one or two yards when the play call was to pound the ball with superior size and weight.

It’s kind of been the story all season in the post-Tyler Allgeier era.

But Nacua shook the notion his number wasn’t called on the fourth-down plays.

“They did a good job locating me and it’s my job to draw their attention so somebody else can get open,” he said.

He did say he was disappointed he didn’t haul in some deep balls other than the TD he had, which was blown coverage. “I’m a playmaker and I need to do a better job catching those deep balls.”

Batty declared BYU’s defense played much better than it did against Liberty — that progress was made during the week. “We need to build on that.”

It might be a moral victory in the face of a loss, but BYU’s defense did hold 300-yard passer Holton Ahlers to 197 yards passing and no touchdown passes. But then you can counter that his running backs carried ECU’s offense in a game where the run was the horse it rode.

Boise State leads the Mountain West Mountain Division at 4-0 heading into a Saturday night game with Colorado State at home. The Broncos are 5-2 on the season and riding a three-game win streak — soon to be four. BSU’s losses are to Oregon State in Corvallis 34-17 and at UTEP on Sept. 23 27-10.

The Cougars will have a bye week for the first time this season after the trip to Boise.

They could use the rest.

merlin_2947490.jpg

East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell looks for yardage while BYU’s Micah Harper gives chase Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Pirates won 27-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Next Up In BYU sports
Third- and fourth-down failures doom Cougars against ECU
Sliding Cougars don’t have the ‘it factor’ in heartbreaking loss to East Carolina
3 takeaways from BYU’s latest loss, this time on the final play
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 27-24 loss to East Carolina
‘It’s gonna stop right now’: How Tyler Batty, BYU defense aim to right the ship
East Carolina at BYU: How to watch, listen to or stream the game