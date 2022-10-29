Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 
Music Entertainment

Taylor Swift edits ‘fatphobic’ music video after backlash — but fans are defending her

During the video, Swift sees the word ‘fat’ when she steps on the scale. The singer has been open about her struggles with body image

By Margaret Darby
SHARE Taylor Swift edits ‘fatphobic’ music video after backlash — but fans are defending her
Taylor Swift arrives for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” at the Eccles Theatre in Park City.

Taylor Swift arrives for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” at the Eccles Theatre in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video recently came under criticism.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Taylor Swift has edited a scene out of her “Anti-Hero” music video after some critics called the singer “fatphobic,” BBC reported.

Related

Driving the news: Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video showed her standing on a scale that read “fat” instead of a number. In the video, Swift also stands by as her inner critic, looking on in disappointment. The singer has since removed the scene from her video on Apple Music, and by Thursday morning, the YouTube video had also been updated, per CNN.

  • Edits were made to the music video after some critics labeled Swift as “anti-fat” because they believed the video portrayed being fat as a negative, Variety reported.
  • In an Instagram video, Swift revealed “Anti-Hero” as “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.” She also said, “I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”
  • The singer has spoken about her struggles with body image and disordered eating in the past, the Deseret News reported.
Related

What they’re saying: Many of Swift’s fans came to her defense amid allegations she is fatphobic. Swift, who called the song “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” has been open with fans about her eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

Details: “Anti-Hero” is a track on Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” which was released on Oct. 21.

  • The pop star addressed her eating disorder during her 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She said comments about her body would “trigger” her to change her eating habits, per the Deseret News.
  • Swift is not the first musician to make edits on their work. Beyonce and Lizzo both recently edited lyrics that came under criticism, BBC reported.

Next Up In Entertainment
The first rule of Halloween night candy fight club is we don’t talk about Halloween night candy fight club
‘Gilmore Girls’ at Christmas — Warner Bros. Studio Tour to feature Stars Hollow set
Inflation 101: How to get cheap Halloween costumes
Thank you, Rihanna: After 6 years, she’s dropping a new single
‘Great Balls of Fire’ rocker Jerry Lee Lewis has died
What you should know about ‘Jack Ryan’ and the new season (+trailer)