Taylor Swift edits ‘fatphobic’ music video after backlash — but fans are defending her

Taylor Swift has edited a scene out of her “Anti-Hero” music video after some critics called the singer “fatphobic,” BBC reported.

Driving the news: Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video showed her standing on a scale that read “fat” instead of a number. In the video, Swift also stands by as her inner critic, looking on in disappointment. The singer has since removed the scene from her video on Apple Music, and by Thursday morning, the YouTube video had also been updated, per CNN.



Edits were made to the music video after some critics labeled Swift as “anti-fat” because they believed the video portrayed being fat as a negative, Variety reported.

In an Instagram video, Swift revealed “Anti-Hero” as “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.” She also said, “I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

The singer has spoken about her struggles with body image and disordered eating in the past, the Deseret News reported.

What they’re saying: Many of Swift’s fans came to her defense amid allegations she is fatphobic. Swift, who called the song “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” has been open with fans about her eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

taylor swift basically literally made a documentary about her eating disorder and y’all want to cancel her for seeing ‘fat’ when she steps on a scale?!? — pumpkin lucas theBat (@heavencanthelp) October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift having 5 seconds of a music video that portrays her struggle with eating disorders by having a scale call her fat is 1) not fatphobic, and 2) the absolute least important thing for fat people to be worrying about. Signed, a fat person. — Spooky Scary SKellyton 💀 (@KLo1012) October 22, 2022

It is safe to say that Taylor Swift does not “hate” fat people, she’s not “terrified” of being fat, she’s sharing a VERY complicated experience that showcases the entire point of Anti-Hero in a vulnerable, sort of “I know I was wrong” kind of sense. — bethany 🪩 (@definedbyclean) October 26, 2022

Details: “Anti-Hero” is a track on Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” which was released on Oct. 21.

