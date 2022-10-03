Facebook Twitter
One of the best prospects in the country just committed to Utah gymnastics

Zoe Johnson, a top-10 recruit in 2024, announced Monday that she will be attending the University of Utah, beginning in 2024

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
The University of Utah’s women’s gymnastics team received a commitment Monday from one of the top gymnasts in the county for 2024, Zoe Johnson.

Utah gymnastics coach Tom Farden was brutally honest.

Less than a month ago, sitting on the floor of the currently-under-construction Dumke Center at the University of Utah, Farden talked recruiting and he didn’t mince words.

“I don’t recruit from a distance,” he said. “That isn’t my style. When I go recruiting, it is game on. We have to beat Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA, Georgia, Alabama and LSU for all the talent on this team. I have to. I don’t have a choice, or I don’t get those kids.”

Farden’s manic recruiting style has paid off once again.

On Monday, 5-star recruit Zoe Johnson announced on Instagram that she has committed to Utah, becoming the Red Rocks’ first commitment for the 2024 class.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!” Johnson wrote. “I want to thank my family, teammates, friends, and coaches for always supporting me in this journey! I am so grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to be apart of the Utah family! GO UTES!! 🙌🏼”

Rated the No. 7 overall prospect in 2024 by College Gym News, Johnson’s commitment means Utah joins Oklahoma, Florida, Cal, Auburn, LSU and Michigan as the only NCAA programs that currently have a commitment from a 5-star prospect for 2024.

A native of Durham, North Carolina — she competes at Sonshine Gymnastics as a Level 10 gymnast — Johnson will join Utah’s program in the fall of 2024 and begin competition as a Red Rock starting in 2025.

Highlight video of Johnson can be found at her YouTube channel.

