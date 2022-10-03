Just announced: Reba McEntire is coming to Utah

Although it’s been a while since her last visit, Reba McEntire didn’t forget about Utah.

Reba McEntire extends tour, adds spring 2023 dates

On Monday, the country music legend announced she is extending her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour, adding 14 shows for the spring of 2023 — including a stop at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on March 25. She will be accompanied on tour by country singer Terri Clark, and The Isaacs, a bluegrass Southern gospel group.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” McEntire said in a news release sent to the Deseret News. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

The spring leg of McEntire’s tour concludes at New York’s Madison Square Garden — the singer’s first time playing the venue, according to the release.

McEntire has a history with Utah, although it’s been a while since she’s performed in the state. The Country Music Hall of Famer performed at Vivint Arena (then known as the Delta Center) in 2000, headlined the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo in 2004, performed at USANA Amphitheatre in 2005 and again at Vivint Arena (then EnergySolutions Arena) in 2011, the Deseret News reported.

At the time, McEntire’s 2004 Stadium of Fire show was part of her first tour in three years. It led to “unprecedented interest” for the annual Stadium of Fire event, the Deseret News reported.

“She’s like the Madonna of country music. There is nothing better than Reba,” fan DeAnne Mackey told the Deseret News back then. “People love her, and they will pay to see her.”

How to get tickets to Reba McEntire tour

Tickets for McEntire’s 2023 Vivint Arena show go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. local time, according to the release.

A fan presale begins Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, which can be accessed by signing up for Reba’s email list by 10:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 3 in order to receive a presale code. The code will be emailed Tuesday morning before the presale.



