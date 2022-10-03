Facebook Twitter
Jamaal Williams isn’t just helping your fantasy team. He’s making some history, too

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski, Associated Press

Just call him Jamaal “Two Touchdown” Williams — or so says the Detroit Lions Twitter account.

Then again, it’s a fitting nickname for the former BYU running back right now.

Williams has scored two rushing touchdowns in three of the Lions’ four games so far in 2022, and he currently leads the NFL in rushing scores with six, one ahead of Cleveland’s Nick Chubb.

It’s the first time since 2005 — and 10th time overall — that a player has had three multi-rushing touchdown games in the first four games of the season, per the franchise.

LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player to accomplish the feat. 

Williams, filling in as the team’s lead back for the injured D’Andre Swift, ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Lions’ 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

It’s Williams’ first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.

After picking up a 1-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half, Williams ripped off a career-long 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Though it’s a small sample size and the Lions’ starting back, Swift, is nursing a shoulder sprain and an ankle injury, Williams is averaging 69 yards rushing per game so far in 2022.

His 276 rushing yards on the year rank 14th in the league.

He’s on pace to run for nearly 1,200 yards this year, nearly double his best rushing season as a pro.

He ran for 601 yards last season.

Up next for Detroit is a game at the New England Patriots next Sunday. Through four games, the Patriots have given up 543 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry this season, though New England has allowed only two rushing touchdowns.

“It just shows that put me in the position and I’m gonna make sure I handle my job,” Williams said prior to Sunday’s game against Seattle, per ESPN.

“You ain’t never gotta worry about me doing my job or whatever my role is, so I’m just gonna get it done and try to help the team.”

