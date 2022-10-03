Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 3, 2022 
6 of the best reactions to Bobby Wagner taking down a man who got on the field

Former Utah State Aggie linebacker Bobby Wagner was the star of a viral moment from Monday Night Football

Kelsey Dallas
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Bobby Wagner’s best tackle of the night on Monday won’t show up on the stats sheet, but it’ll be remembered forever on Twitter.

Footage of the Los Angeles Rams linebacker tackling a fan who ran onto the field carrying something emitting pink smoke inspired hundreds of tweets and even a segment on the “Manningcast.”

“Yes! That’s what we’re talking about. Wagner. A veteran, right? Get him down. Now, get out, and let these guys take over,” Peyton Manning said during the show.

Wagner’s big move came during the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers. A man protesting factory farms ran onto the field right before halftime, and made the mistake of getting close to the former Utah State Aggie on the sideline.

Wagner jumped on him from the side and then, as Peyton Manning noted, let the security team take over. Many viewers speculated that the pink smoke was part of a gender reveal, which explains why that was the topic of so many of the tweeted jokes.

Here are some the best tweets about the tackle:

