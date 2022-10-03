6 of the best reactions to Bobby Wagner taking down a man who got on the field

Bobby Wagner’s best tackle of the night on Monday won’t show up on the stats sheet, but it’ll be remembered forever on Twitter.

Footage of the Los Angeles Rams linebacker tackling a fan who ran onto the field carrying something emitting pink smoke inspired hundreds of tweets and even a segment on the “Manningcast.”

“Yes! That’s what we’re talking about. Wagner. A veteran, right? Get him down. Now, get out, and let these guys take over,” Peyton Manning said during the show.

Wagner’s big move came during the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers. A man protesting factory farms ran onto the field right before halftime, and made the mistake of getting close to the former Utah State Aggie on the sideline.

Wagner jumped on him from the side and then, as Peyton Manning noted, let the security team take over. Many viewers speculated that the pink smoke was part of a gender reveal, which explains why that was the topic of so many of the tweeted jokes.

Here are some the best tweets about the tackle:

Bobby Wagner don’t care about your gender reveal. He is the Daddy now. pic.twitter.com/rn0s8Avu1N — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 4, 2022

i wonder if the fan that bobby wagner hit is awake yet — KP (@KP_Show) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner adds to his Hall of Fame resume with a tackle the late, great Mike Curtis would be proud of… https://t.co/HDtIQo3INu — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner playing linebacker and field security at Levi's Stadium 😳 pic.twitter.com/MjEMfPqXFA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner should break up all gender reveals pic.twitter.com/MlzQK1HcRG — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 4, 2022