Where Utah stands in the major polls right before the first College Football Playoff rankings come out

Utah is climbing closer to being back in the Top 10.

Two days before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are released this Tuesday, the Utes jumped two spots to No. 12 in both the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls on Sunday.

Utah is joined by three other Pac-12 teams in the top half of both major polls.

Oregon, USC and UCLA are Nos. 8, 9, and 10, respectively, in the AP poll after all three won this past weekend.

In the coaches poll, Oregon is No. 8, USC is No. 9 and UCLA is No. 11.

While there was plenty of shuffling in the bottom two-thirds of the polls, the top eight relatively stayed the same.

In the coaches poll, Georgia is No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson.

In the AP poll, though, there was a bit of movement. While Georgia stayed at No. 1, Tennessee moved into a tie at No. 2 with Ohio State, while Michigan is No. 4 and Clemson is No. 5.

Boise State, BYU’s opponent this Saturday, received votes in both polls but sits outside the Top 25.

Utah will host Arizona this Saturday after beating Washington State 21-17 on the road last Thursday.