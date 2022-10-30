Utah State gets commitment from junior college defensive lineman

Utah State’s 2023 recruiting class now includes a junior college defensive lineman.

Clifton Mosley Jr. committed to Blake Anderson’s program on Sunday — “I’ve waited my turn!! UTAH STATE IM HOME !!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’ve waited my turn !! UTAH STATE IM HOME !!!💙🤍 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/HG7G0hsXG6 — CLIFFDAUNO (@CliftonMosleyJr) October 31, 2022

Mosley has played in five games for Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, this season.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound nose guard has 25 tackles on the year, with 21 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He also has a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.

In Navarro’s most recent game, Mosley had 12 tackles in a 26-7 win over Cisco College.

Mosley will enroll at Utah State in time to participate in spring ball next year, according to Utah State recruiting insider, Brian Phillips, and will have four years to play three.