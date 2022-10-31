3-star Florida WR Daidren Zipperer commits to Utah football

On Halloween, Utah football picked up a commitment from three-star Florida wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The three-star prospect, a member of the class of 2023, held offers from 23 teams, including BYU, South Carolina, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, according to 247Sports.

Zipperer committed to Pittsburgh on Sep. 24, before decommitting on Oct. 24

Zipperer is the 16th player to commit to Utah’s 2023 class.