Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 31, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

3-star Florida WR Daidren Zipperer commits to Utah football

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3-star Florida WR Daidren Zipperer commits to Utah football
The Utah Utes, wearing red, run onto the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Utah Utes run onto the field before playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

On Halloween, Utah football picked up a commitment from three-star Florida wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, announced his commitment on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The three-star prospect, a member of the class of 2023, held offers from 23 teams, including BYU, South Carolina, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, according to 247Sports.

Zipperer committed to Pittsburgh on Sep. 24, before decommitting on Oct. 24

Zipperer is the 16th player to commit to Utah’s 2023 class.

Related

Next Up In Sports
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Here’s what we know about antisemitic messages displayed in Jacksonville
Kalani Sitake issues status update on Cougars’ leading receiver
Who will be available — and not — when No. 12 Utes host Arizona?
Tom Holmoe’s 2022 Halloween costume is ...
Getting rocked? Why BYU is Charlie Brown this Halloween