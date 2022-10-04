Utah State defensive end Addison Trupp enters transfer portal

Utah State football has lost some more depth along its defensive line.

Already without a pair of defensive tackles — Phillip Paea and Seni Tuiaki — due to season-ending injuries, the Aggies are now down a defensive end.

Junior Addison Trupp announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he has entered the transfer portal.

I have officially entered the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I am grateful for my time at Utah State. 6’2 230lb Defensive End. Watch my film below @CoachVailahi @CoachBMatich https://t.co/WTDg09uQ5N — Addison Trupp (@TruppAddison) October 4, 2022

Listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Trupp prepped at East High School in Salt Lake City, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a senior in 2018.

Trupp redshirted the 2019 college football season and didn’t play in 2020, before appearing in four games last season and recording four tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss.

Trupp had yet to record a stat this year for the Aggies, and wasn’t listed on Utah State’s roster for the game against rival BYU, after being on the roster through the UNLV game.

Trupp has two years of eligibility remaining. He earned All-Mountain West academic honors in 2020.

USU defensive tackle Aurion Peoples was supportive of Trupp’s decision, writing on social media, “We know the truth! Love you family can’t wait to see you dominate at your next school I know you will!”

