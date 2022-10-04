When does ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 come out?

After “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 premiered earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be returning for a fifth and final season. When can fans expect “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5?

Driving the news: While “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 release date hasn’t been announced yet, it will most likely premiere next year.



“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, according to Variety.

“I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series,” Salke continued.

What they’re saying: Rachel Broshanan, who plays the titular Mrs. Midge Maisel, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year to chat about what she’d like to see from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5.



“It’s the last (season). So, really, we’re just trying to enjoy every moment of it and to have fun and to spend time with the people we love so deeply on this show,” Brosnahan told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’d like to see Midge face even more moments where she’s forced to look inward and decide who she wants to be,” Brosnahan continues.

“The world is changing in the 1960s, and I would love to see her gain a little bit more self-awareness and for that to influence her comedy as time moves forward.”

Details: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 ends on a cliffhanger: Lenny Bruce, a real-life comedian, offers Midge an opening act, which she refuses. After getting rebuked by Lenny, Midge leaves Carnegie Hall and walks into a blizzard.



This is rooted in a real-life event — Lenny Bruce famously improvised a midnight act at Carnegie Hall, in the middle of a blizzard in 1961.

What it’s rated and why: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is rated TV-MA. According to Common Sense Media, the show contains the following:

