Everything you need to know about ‘The Porcelain Challenge,’ TikTok’s latest (fake) trend

Some Gen Z TikTok users are trying to pull a mass internet prank. Last week, TikTok user Sebastian Durfee asked his followers to join him in a fake internet challenge to rile up “boomers.”

Who started the Porcelain Challenge?

With the help of Gen Z and TikTok, Durfee started the porcelain challenge. Durfee, who went by @childprogendy on TikTok, asked his followers on Friday to participate in a fake internet challenge, called the porcelain challenge. Durfee’s video, which has since been taken down, had over 668K views and over 160K likes.

In the video, Durfee asks his followers, “Do you think that if we banded together we could get the boomers to freak out about a fake TikTok challenge? Like if we call it the Porcelain Challenge?”

Durfee encouraged viewers to post fake content with the hashtag #porcelainchallenge. The hashtag is going viral on TikTok — videos with #porcelainchallenge have received over 5.2 million views as of Monday.

What is the Porcelain Challenge? Is it real?

The basis of this challenge is that teens are grinding up their parent’s antique china into a powder and snorting it. Teens are not actually doing the challenge — just pretending to.

To carry out the joke, Durfee also posted videos of fake news coverage of the challenge from Fox News and CNN and put it on his page, according to the New York Post.

The porcelain challenge is fake. The challenge was made specifically as a means to scare adults and get attention online. Don’t feel too bad if the prank got you — Gen Z is known for eating Tide Pods.

Teens are promoting the prank with videos suggesting they are participating in the challenge or claiming they have been hurt by the challenge.

Should you be worried about the Porcelain Challenge?

Snorting ground porcelain is definitely dangerous, but it appears that teens are all in on the joke. There are no public reports of anyone harmed so far by the fake challenge, according to the New York Post.