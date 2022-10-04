How to watch top NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face each other this week

Even roughly nine months until the 2023 NBA draft next June, there is already a great deal of hype surrounding it, in large part because the top two prospects — French center Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and American guard Scoot Henderson of NBA G League Ignite — are expected to be elite players in the league.

In a much-ballyhooed event, the teams of Wembanyama and Henderson will be squaring off in two exhibition games this week near Las Vegas, giving fans — especially those of NBA teams who are expected to be bad this upcoming season — a chance to see the players in action.

Here’s how to watch the games.

Tipoff times: 8 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Venue: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN or the new NBA app.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that between 120 and 150 NBA team personnel such as scouts and general managers are expected to be in attendance this week (there will also be practices on Wednesday), and that each team was limited to sending three personnel each.