Russia-Ukraine latest: Ukraine advances and Elon Musk proposes plan

Last week, Russia announced an annexation of four regions of Ukraine, which has been deemed illegal by world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin also authorized a partial mobilization of the military in September that began a draft and several protests in Russia.

Putin has also warned the West that he is not afraid to utilize nuclear weapons in this war.

As the war continues, here is the latest of what is happening with the conflict.

At a glance:

Ukraine advances in the south and east, sending Russian forces on the run.

The U.S. is expected to announce a $625 million aid package this week.

Elon Musk upsets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after tweeting a proposal to end the war.

200,000 drafted into Russia’s army after mobilization.

Ukraine continues to liberate Russian held territories

Ukrainian forces are continuing to liberate areas of the country from Russian forces. Last week, the Ukrainian army drove Russia out of its stronghold in Lyman.

Russian forces have been retreating and on the run since the Ukrainian army made advances in the east and south, recapturing cities and towns, The New York Times reports.

According to the BBC, Ukrainian forces are continuing to reclaim territory that was illegally annexed by Russia last week. Ukrainian troops are advancing to Russian-occupied territories in the south near Kherson and in the east toward Luhansk.

United States to give Ukraine a $625 million aid package

President Joe Biden announced a new $625 million aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

The package is housed under a Presidential Drawdown Authority and will be pulled from U.S. stocks. The package will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other weapons and ammunition, per CNN.

Elon Musk proposes a plan to end the war

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that to reach peace in the war, elections should be redone in annexed regions under the supervision of the United Nations, the Crimea Peninsula should become a formal part of Russia and Ukraine should adopt a neutral status.

Musk’s tweet also included a poll, asking his followers whether they agreed with his ideas or not.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The tweet received a response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who posted a poll of his own, asking his Twitter followers if they liked the Elon Musk who “supports Ukraine” or the Elon Musk who “supports Russia” better, according to The Associated Press.

Musk’s tweet has angered Zelenskyy, Ukrainians and European leaders because of his proposal, per The Guardian.

200,000 join Russia’s army after mobilization

Since Putin’s partial mobilization announcement, more than 200,000 people have been drafted into Russia’s army and thousands are still fleeing to avoid the draft, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Analysts believe that many of those drafted are likely inexperienced and poorly trained.