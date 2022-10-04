What NBA GMs think about the Utah Jazz’s offseason

Each year just before the NBA season gets going for real, the league releases a survey of its teams’ general managers in which they are essentially asked to preview the season in a number of different ways.

Last year, the Utah Jazz made many appearances when it came to questions about the top teams in the league, and perhaps it comes as no surprise that such is not the case this year as the team underwent a large overhaul in the summer.

That said, the trades involving All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell did get plenty of attention from GMs, and there are a couple of Jazz-related miscellaneous items in the survey as well.

Here’s a rundown, in order of how they appeared in the survey.