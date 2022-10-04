McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults: What are the toys?

Last week, McDonald’s unveiled a new, nostalgic meal for adults: Happy Meals, but with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget. The Deseret News reported that the brand partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market for the toys that people can expect to find inside.

The brand released a photograph of the toys on its Twitter account.

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

According to McDonald’s, there are four possible toys that adults can get. The toys are “four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.”

Yesterday, Axios reported that these Happy Meals with toys started selling and are available while supplies last. If you order through the McDonald’s app, then you have a chance of winning exclusive merchandise from Cactus Plant Flea Market each week.

What are the reactions to the McDonald’s Happy Meals?

One Twitter user expressed that they found the toys and box cute.

So cute! CPFM edition adult happy meals 😂 pic.twitter.com/FwPt83AJYb — Dali (@Dali_j_) October 3, 2022

While price varies depending on location, one Twitter user commented that they found the meal too expensive. While the Big Mac meal normally costs $9.69, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Big Mac Box costs $11.99