Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 
Food U.S. & World World & Nation

McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults: What are the toys?

McDonald’s debuted a Happy Meal for adults. Here are the toys you’ll find inside

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults: What are the toys?
A vehicle turns into the driveway of a McDonald’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

In this March 10, 2008 file photo, a vehicle turns into the driveway of a McDonald’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

Nick Ut, Associated Press

Last week, McDonald’s unveiled a new, nostalgic meal for adults: Happy Meals, but with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget. The Deseret News reported that the brand partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market for the toys that people can expect to find inside.

The brand released a photograph of the toys on its Twitter account.

According to McDonald’s, there are four possible toys that adults can get. The toys are “four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.”

Yesterday, Axios reported that these Happy Meals with toys started selling and are available while supplies last. If you order through the McDonald’s app, then you have a chance of winning exclusive merchandise from Cactus Plant Flea Market each week.

What are the reactions to the McDonald’s Happy Meals?

One Twitter user expressed that they found the toys and box cute.

While price varies depending on location, one Twitter user commented that they found the meal too expensive. While the Big Mac meal normally costs $9.69, the Cactus Plant Flea Market Big Mac Box costs $11.99

Next Up In Utah
Ranked-choice voting: Will it lead to Sarah Palin’s political comeback?
Opinion: What an education gap spells out for women in Utah
Heading overseas? Here’s why travel advisories about COVID-19 aren’t being updated
After ‘the big lie,’ this is how we protect our elections
What to know about Maggie Haberman, author of new book about Trump
Did anyone do the math? Utah’s Inland Port is fatally flawed