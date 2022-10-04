Something is very special about this Taco Tuesday

If you celebrate Taco Tuesday weekly, you’re in luck today — it’s National Taco Day! National Taco Day ushers in some of the best deals of the year on tacos. Here’s a list of places to visit if you want discounted tacos.

Keep in mind that deals are often done on a location by location basis, so be sure to check your specific location for more details.

Taco Bell

The Taco Bell pass is back! Go to Taco Bell’s website and download the app. If you pay $10, you can receive one taco a day for the month. According to Axios, options for tacos include “Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.”

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco posted on Facebook, “Today, when you order $10 of anything except tacos via Loco Rewards, you’ll get a FREE bundle of 8 Tacos al Carbon on your next visit.”

Del Taco

Del Taco has a running Taco Tuesday deal that is happening today as well. From 3 p.m to 11 p.m., three snack tacos are only $1.69.

Jack in the Box

On Tuesday, Jack in the Box has an item returning to the menu: Monster Tacos. According to CNET, this is a larger taco than their normal variety. Now through Oct. 31, two Monster Tacos are only $3.

Where else to look for taco deals

If you would like to eat locally, check out your favorite taco spots and see if they are running a special deal for Taco Tuesday.

