Georgia Senate Republican candidate Herschel Walker has been accused of paying for an abortion in 2009 while having a strong anti-abortion stance today.

Walker has denounced the claim as a “flat-out” lie.

What is the accusation against Herschel Walker?

An unidentified woman told The Daily Beast that Walker convinced her to get an abortion after finding out that she was pregnant in 2009. After the child was aborted, the woman reported that Walker gave her money for the procedure.

To prove this, she produced a $575 receipt from the facility where she received the abortion, a “get well” card from Walker in his handwriting and a photo of a signed $700 check from Walker on the bank deposit receipt, according to CNN.

Herschel Walker’s son is not standing behind him

Time reported that Walker’s son and conservative influencer Christian Walker has denounced his father in light of this scandal.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian Walker said in a Twitter post. “You’re not a ‘family man.’”

As he has taken a strong stance against his father, many conservatives on social media criticized him for speaking at a campaign event for his father in 2021.

Christian Walker responded in a video on social media, saying that he only did one campaign event and then didn’t want to be involved after that because of the family issues he faced with his father growing up.

“For the right to say I’m being suspicious for saying, ‘Hey, I’m done with the lies,’ when you all have been calling me saying, ‘Is this true about your dad,’ ‘Are we going to lose Georgia?’ You have no idea what I have been through in my life. You have no idea what me and my mom have survived,” he said.

In the same post, Christian Walker then addressed the backlash that people on the left were giving him in light of the controversy.

“And then for people on the left to act as if I’m responsible for all the things that he has done. I have talked about my father’s absence, I’ve talked about all of these issues because they’ve been close to me. Because they matter to me. Because I went through it.”

Why this matters

This controversy comes before one of the most competitive Senate races this year, where Walker is the Republican nominee facing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“They’re using an anonymous source to further slander me,” Herschel Walker said, per CNN. “They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.”

FiveThirtyEight reported that Georgia is one of the states that could be the “tipping point” for whether the chamber will have a majority Democratic or Republican rule. While this controversy comes into light before the election has taken place, it’s difficult to tell whether or not this will truly hurt his chances.

“I’ll let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race,” Warnock said in a statement on Monday.