Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown
Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92’s Victor Wembanyama, left, drives as NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson defends during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92’s Victor Wembanyama, left, drives as NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson defends during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AP

It lived up to the hype.

On Tuesday night, the first of two much-anticipated exhibition games took place near Las Vegas featuring the almost surefire top two picks in next year’s NBA draft, French do-it-all center Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and American guard Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite.

To say that Wembanyama and Henderson delivered on what was a huge stage (the game was televised on ESPN2 and between 120 and 150 NBA executives were expected to be in attendance) would be an understatement.

Related

Both players were remarkable. Wembanyama finished with 37 points (including seven 3-pointers), five blocks and four rebounds, and Henderson scored 28 points with nine assists and five rebounds.

G League Ignite won, 122-115, with the second game of the series set for Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Jazz, of course, are widely expected to miss the playoffs this season and thus get a lottery pick. As Tuesday’s game was being played, many people took to Twitter to express thoughts about Wembanyama or Henderson being on the team next season.

Here is some of that Twitter reaction.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
‘Right place, right time’: Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker looking for something to build on
What NBA GMs think about the Utah Jazz’s offseason
How to watch top NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson face each other this week
Did Jazz owner Ryan Smith keep Jordan Clarkson from being traded to the Lakers?
After one NBA preseason game, Walker Kessler knows he’s facing a learning curve
Jazz’s first preseason game offers mixed bag of good, bad and ugly