Utah Jazz fans react to the Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

It lived up to the hype.

On Tuesday night, the first of two much-anticipated exhibition games took place near Las Vegas featuring the almost surefire top two picks in next year’s NBA draft, French do-it-all center Victor Wembanyama of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and American guard Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite.

To say that Wembanyama and Henderson delivered on what was a huge stage (the game was televised on ESPN2 and between 120 and 150 NBA executives were expected to be in attendance) would be an understatement.

Both players were remarkable. Wembanyama finished with 37 points (including seven 3-pointers), five blocks and four rebounds, and Henderson scored 28 points with nine assists and five rebounds.

G League Ignite won, 122-115, with the second game of the series set for Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Jazz, of course, are widely expected to miss the playoffs this season and thus get a lottery pick. As Tuesday’s game was being played, many people took to Twitter to express thoughts about Wembanyama or Henderson being on the team next season.

Here is some of that Twitter reaction.

After watching that Wembanyama vs Scoot duel I sure hope the Jazz got winning out of their system tonight! — Brandon (@brdennis51) October 5, 2022

Envisioning Wembanyama wearing this next season pic.twitter.com/483oOUuW8w — Kaden G (@theogrovezee) October 5, 2022

Man watching this game I would not be mad if the jazz got Scoot…at all — Art Vandelay (@vandelayinc7) October 5, 2022

Wembanyama already has 2 blocks and a sweet coast to coast move 3 minutes into the game. The jazz need to prioritize this man — Ryan Mortensen (@MortyRyan) October 5, 2022

The Jazz have the worst uniforms in the history of uniforms this season so tanking for Victor Wembanyama is the only option. pic.twitter.com/TwTn8b2zub — Trey (@3rdsworld) October 5, 2022

I truly hope Victor Wembanyama doesn't have to wear this horrid Jazz jersey which took minimal effort and time to create. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) October 2, 2022

Victor Wembanyama and Scott Henderson. The reason why the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz traded away players and collected draft picks. These two are the truth. pic.twitter.com/CFPb3lyfLN — Austin (@AustinPlanet) October 5, 2022

This Scoot Vs Wembanyama game is the biggest game of the season for Spurs and Jazz fans — Chris (@Chris_ApTx) October 5, 2022

The Jazz have to get Wembanyama because I don’t know what I’m going to do if they don’t — Bradlee (@BRadGMT) October 5, 2022

The jazz need to lose at all costs! Get Wembanyama — Jack Feldman (@Jack_Feldman_32) October 5, 2022

Wembanyama is absurd. The Jazz need to go 0-82. Trade some picks. I don’t care. Get this dude next year — Eric V. Diamond (@el_diamante3) October 5, 2022

After this Met92-G League Ignite game Sexton, Conley, Clarkson, Vanderbilt, & Markkanen better average exactly 0.0 min per game for the Jazz. Wembanyama is worth it! Scoot looks like he might be too! Lol — James Peterson (@Jersyjames23) October 5, 2022

37 points 7/11 from 3 and 5 blocks. Whatever we need to do to get Wembanyama in a Jazz jersey we need to do it. He was somehow even better than I expected. — Jason Voorhees 🔪 (@JasonDJensen) October 5, 2022

I’ve seen enough.



Tank at all costs.



The Jazz NEED Wembanyama. — Cam (@Cam_S1990) October 5, 2022

Can we just give all of our future draft picks and add half of our roster to the another team that gets the first overall pick in next year's draft? Because I badly want Victor Wembanyama wearing the Utah Jazz jersey. — asler from ph🇵🇭 (@aslerrrr) October 5, 2022

The Utah Jazz after watching Victor Wembanyama play pic.twitter.com/bJ7eNv8dpN — PointsBet AU (@PointsBet_AU) October 5, 2022

Jazz vs Thunder in March tanking for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/v5ZcXHylMl — NFL Slime (@TerryFranconia) October 5, 2022