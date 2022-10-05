Mike Leach gave wedding advice again. Here’s what he said

Four years ago, enigmatic college football coach Mike Leach went viral after he was asked by a reporter for some wedding advice and gave a long, rather hilarious answer.

Last weekend, Leach was at it again.

In a TV interview on the SEC Network immediately following a big victory by his Mississippi State Bulldogs over the Texas A&M Aggies, Leach was asked by reporter Alyssa Lang if he had any advice for her, as she is planning her wedding.

Leach, who attended BYU, immediately asked Lang about her fiance, including his name (Trevor Sikkema), where he is from (Florida) and what he does for a living (he’s an analyst for Pro Football Focus).

No football coach has stronger opinions on weddings than Mike Leach



After we talked about the win, I got some advice straight from the source..



Coach Leach, big elopement guy 😂



— Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) October 2, 2022

“Well, I don’t know,” Leach said. “We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you failed to do that.

“Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t, so go ahead and don’t say anything else about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, ’cause basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over.”

Leach continued, “Once it’s over, I mean, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over and then you can cruise along and have a happy marriage, have a happy life.”

Lang thanked Leach, but the coach continued, “Trevor, unless he’s crazy, is totally on my side. Trust me on this. If Trevor doesn’t have the sense to do that, tell him to call me. ... I’ve told all my kids, ‘I’ll give you $10,000 extra if you elope.’ So far they haven’t done it, but I would, too.”

Lang said she would have Sikkema call Leach, and Sikkema later quote-tweeted the interview and wrote that he was in agreement with Leach.

“Fed up with the overinflated and manipulative practices of the wedding industry I’ll have my people call your people, Coach”