Red and Blue recruits: Isaac Wilson gets new scholarship offers, will be on national TV this week

One of Utah’s top high school football prospects, Corner Canyon junior quarterback Isaac Wilson, will have the opportunity to make an impression in front of a national audience Friday.

That’s because the Chargers’ matchup at Lone Peak this week will be televised on ESPNU, starting at 8 p.m. MDT.

It’s an important game in the Region 4 standings — Corner Canyon is 3-0 and atop the standings in region play, while Lone Peak is 1-2 after losing two heartbreakers in a row, including a one-point loss to Skyridge last week.

It’s a big stage for Wilson as well, similar to when another Corner Canyon quarterback, Jaxson Dart, played on a national telecast in 2020 and helped ramp up his recruiting process.

The only difference is a smaller platform: Dart, who ended up signing with USC and playing there for one year before transferring to Ole Miss this season, had his game televised on ESPN. Wilson’s game will be on ESPNU.

Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, is listed as Utah’s top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

The consensus four-star recruit is also one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, ranked 10th nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

This past week, Wilson picked up two more scholarship offers, from Oklahoma State and Utah State.

That gives him scholarship offers from 11 different schools, according to 247 Sports, among them BYU, the ACC’s Miami and the Pac-12’s Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona, as well as San Diego State, San Jose State, Weber State and Idaho State.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilson has completed 61% of his passes this season while throwing for 2,065 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Here’s a look at how commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

BYU commit performances from this past week

2023 commits



2024 commits



Utah commit performances from this past week

2023 commits



Roger Alderman, OT, Sonora (California): W, 43-0 over Calveras. No stats recorded.

W, 43-0 over Calveras. No stats recorded. CJ Blocker, CB, New Caney (Texas): New Caney did not play last week.

New Caney did not play last week. Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): L, 22-15 to St. Frances Academy (Maryland). No stats recorded.

L, 22-15 to St. Frances Academy (Maryland). No stats recorded. Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 70-28 over Chaparral. Chambliss had an interception, per Max Preps.

W, 70-28 over Chaparral. Chambliss had an interception, per Max Preps. Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): L, 22-15 to St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Fonoimoana had two receptions for 25 yards on offense, while adding five tackles and a pass breakup on defense, per Scoring Live.

L, 22-15 to St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Fonoimoana had two receptions for 25 yards on offense, while adding five tackles and a pass breakup on defense, per Scoring Live. Randon Fontenette, S, Brazosport (Texas): W, 21-20 over Needville. Fontenette had 14 tackles (including seven solo) on defense, while completing 9 of 18 passes for 51 yards and running for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries on offense, per Max Preps.

W, 21-20 over Needville. Fontenette had 14 tackles (including seven solo) on defense, while completing 9 of 18 passes for 51 yards and running for 62 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries on offense, per Max Preps. Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy (Texas): W, 70-21 over Jordan. No stats recorded.

W, 70-21 over Jordan. No stats recorded. Mateaki Helu, ATH, Stansbury: W, 49-7 over Mountain View. No stats recorded.

W, 49-7 over Mountain View. No stats recorded. Mack Howard, QB, Oxford (Mississippi): L, 35-0 to Tupelo. No stats recorded.

L, 35-0 to Tupelo. No stats recorded. Jonah Lea’ea, EDGE, Bishop Gorman (Nevada): W, 58-0 over Canyon Springs. Lea’ea had five tackles, including four tackles for loss, one sack and a QB hurry, per Max Preps.

W, 58-0 over Canyon Springs. Lea’ea had five tackles, including four tackles for loss, one sack and a QB hurry, per Max Preps. Jo’Laison Landry, DL, C.E. King (Texas): L, 38-3 to North Shore. Landry had four tackles for loss and a QB hurry, per Max Preps.

L, 38-3 to North Shore. Landry had four tackles for loss and a QB hurry, per Max Preps. Michael Mitchell, RB, Middleburg (Florida): W, 44-6 over Ridgeview. No stats recorded.

W, 44-6 over Ridgeview. No stats recorded. Dijon Stanley, ATH, Granada Hills (California): W, 42-7 over Chatsworth. Stanley ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns on four carries — a 45.5-per carry average, per Max Preps. That included a 75-yard run.

W, 42-7 over Chatsworth. Stanley ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns on four carries — a 45.5-per carry average, per Max Preps. That included a 75-yard run. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): W, 63-7 over Bella Vista. No stats recorded.

2024 commits



Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): Orange did not play last week.

Utah State commit performances from this past week

2023 commits

