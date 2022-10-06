Who’s been better head-to-head, Utah State or Air Force?

This Saturday, Utah State football hosts the Air Force Academy in a rematch of the game that ultimately decided the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship in 2021, a division title Utah State then parlayed into a conference title.

The Aggies and Falcons haven’t played much over the years — only 10 times total — but it is difficult to find a more competitive series in Utah State history.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Falcons in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Air Force