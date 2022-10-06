Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Who’s been better head-to-head, Utah State or Air Force?

It is difficult to find a more competitive series in Utah State history than the one against Air Force

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Who’s been better head-to-head, Utah State or Air Force?
AP22013576078809.jpg

Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis (13) runs upfield on a touchdown reception against Louisville during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Dallas. Lewis posted 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Jeffrey McWhorter, AP

This Saturday, Utah State football hosts the Air Force Academy in a rematch of the game that ultimately decided the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship in 2021, a division title Utah State then parlayed into a conference title.

The Aggies and Falcons haven’t played much over the years — only 10 times total — but it is difficult to find a more competitive series in Utah State history.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Falcons in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and Air Force

  • The Aggies and Falcons met only one time prior to becoming conference rivals in 2013. That previous meeting came in 1969.
  • Utah State joined the Mountain West in 2013, after which the Aggies and Air Force have played every season as division foes.
  • The Aggies won the first two games of the series handily, outscoring the Falcons by a combined 50 points in 2013 and 2014.
  • Since 2014, Air Force holds a 5-2 edge in the series, with dominant wins over Utah State in 2019 and 2020.
  • Last season, the Aggies and Falcons played arguably their most thrilling game — the 2017 meeting has an argument as well. Utah State rallied on the road to defeat Air Force 49-45, with now-Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley making play-after-play, after replacing an injured Logan Bonner.
Next Up In Utah State
What Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about the Utah State Aggies
What new offers did 4-star QB recruit Isaac Wilson get? He’ll be on national TV this week
What are the current bowl projections for Utah and BYU ahead of a big weekend?
Utah State defensive end enters transfer portal
Advanced analytics loved Utah’s latest win but didn’t like BYU’s. Who has the Utes ranked No. 4?
2022 college football coaching changes tracker