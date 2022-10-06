Who’s been better head-to-head, Utah State or Air Force?

This Saturday, Utah State football hosts the Air Force Academy in a rematch of the game that ultimately decided the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship in 2021, a division title Utah State then parlayed into a conference title.
The Aggies and Falcons haven’t played much over the years — only 10 times total — but it is difficult to find a more competitive series in Utah State history.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Falcons in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and Air Force
- The Aggies and Falcons met only one time prior to becoming conference rivals in 2013. That previous meeting came in 1969.
- Utah State joined the Mountain West in 2013, after which the Aggies and Air Force have played every season as division foes.
- The Aggies won the first two games of the series handily, outscoring the Falcons by a combined 50 points in 2013 and 2014.
- Since 2014, Air Force holds a 5-2 edge in the series, with dominant wins over Utah State in 2019 and 2020.
- Last season, the Aggies and Falcons played arguably their most thrilling game — the 2017 meeting has an argument as well. Utah State rallied on the road to defeat Air Force 49-45, with now-Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley making play-after-play, after replacing an injured Logan Bonner.