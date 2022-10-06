How Utah has fared against UCLA in the past

Utah takes on UCLA on Saturday, and the Utes will be looking for their sixth consecutive win over the Bruins.
Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools:
- UCLA leads the all-time series 11-8.
- Utah is on a five-game winning streak against the Bruins.
- As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 7-3 against UCLA.
- The first meeting between the Utes and Bruins came in 1933, a 21-0 win for UCLA.
- Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against UCLA came in 2007. The Bruins came to Salt Lake City ranked No. 11 and Utah blew UCLA out, 44-6. Utah quarterback Tommy Grady threw for three touchdowns and 246 yards, while Darrell Mack rushed for 107 yards and a score. Utah shut UCLA out in the second half and the Bruins did not score a touchdown the entire game. Utah forced six UCLA turnovers — three fumbles by the Bruins and three interceptions by quarterback Ben Olson.