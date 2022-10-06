Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

How Utah has fared against UCLA in the past

The Utes will meet the Bruins for the 20th time on Saturday

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE How Utah has fared against UCLA in the past
Utah quarterback Cam Rising runs down the sideline during game against UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs down the sideline trying to avoid the tackle from UCLA Bruins defensive back Obi Eboh (22) at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Adam Fondren, Journal staff, Adam Fondren for the Deseret News

Utah takes on UCLA on Saturday, and the Utes will be looking for their sixth consecutive win over the Bruins.

Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools:

  • UCLA leads the all-time series 11-8.
  • Utah is on a five-game winning streak against the Bruins.
  • As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 7-3 against UCLA.
  • The first meeting between the Utes and Bruins came in 1933, a 21-0 win for UCLA.
  • Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against UCLA came in 2007. The Bruins came to Salt Lake City ranked No. 11 and Utah blew UCLA out, 44-6. Utah quarterback Tommy Grady threw for three touchdowns and 246 yards, while Darrell Mack rushed for 107 yards and a score. Utah shut UCLA out in the second half and the Bruins did not score a touchdown the entire game. Utah forced six UCLA turnovers — three fumbles by the Bruins and three interceptions by quarterback Ben Olson.

Next Up In Sports
Who’s been better head-to-head, Utah State or Air Force?
High school girls soccer: 6A/5A/3A state tournament scores and schedules
Has BYU had success in the past against Notre Dame?
BYU’s wins over mighty Notre Dame have been few and far between — but memorable, too
What Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said about the Utah State Aggies
Zach Wilson asked Griddy OG Justin Jefferson to rate his moves. Here’s what he said