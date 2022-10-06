High school girls tennis: 6A state tournament Day 1 recap

6A scores and schedules

Defending 6A state champion Skyridge enjoyed a perfect day on the courts at Liberty Park Tennis Center on Thursday.

The Falcons advanced all five of their teams into the semifinals, with all five winning comfortably in straight sets as they wrapped up Day 1 with a perfect 30 points.

American Fork sits close behind in second place with 27 points, as the only position it bowed out in Day 1 was first singles. Farmington is third with 24 points.

The UHSAA changed the way it scores state tournaments beginning with this season as it tries to minimize the potential for shared team titles. In previous years, one team point was awarded for wins in the first two rounds and then two team points for wins in the next two rounds.

Under the new format, the number of team points increases each round (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

More than half the points are still on the table for Saturday’s semifinals at finals that begin at 9 a.m. at Liberty Park.

Weber’s Jane Dunyon won last year’s 6A first singles state title, but she isn’t participating in high school tennis this season. That opens the door for a quartet of other tennis players to be crowned the first singles player in 6A. Saturday’s semifinals features Farmington freshman Anna Frey vs. Layton sophomore Tia Christopulos and then Skyridge sophomore Bella Lewis against West senior Alexandra Burnett.

Christopulos was runner-up a year ago at first singles. Frey is the top seed in first singles.

The top seed in second singles is West’s Riya Soneji and in third singles it’s Layton’s Tana Christopulos.

Skyridge’s best path at maintaining its lead and repeating as 6A champion will likely hinge on doubles success. Its first doubles and second doubles teams are both top seeds in their bracket, and if they both earn the maximum points on Saturday it will be tough for anyone to overtake the Falcons.

