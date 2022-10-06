The new Peacock documentary, “Prince Andrew: Banished,” takes a look at how the Duke of York brought scandal to the British royal family through his associations with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

What will the film highlight about Prince Andrew?

A journalist featured in the documentary, Helen Kirwan-Taylor, asked in the trailer for the film, “How could someone like Prince Andrew have gotten into such horrible behavior?”

Vanity Fair described the new show as an origin story regarding Prince Andrew and how he wound up leading the House of Windsor to great scandal through his privilege and his role as a favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I suppose there’s always one runt of the litter. And Andrew’s it,” Buckingham Palace press spokesman Dickie Arbiter said.

Today reported that Peacock streaming services released a statement about the documentary, saying, “‘Prince Andrew: Banished’ unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1,200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.”

What we know about his scandals

Marca reported that even despite his associations with Epstein and Maxwell, there were countless women coming in and out of Buckingham Palace to visit him.

“We used to joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom. The number of women coming in and out of there, literally every other day someone came to see him ... a different one each time,” longtime royal protection officer, Paul Page said in the documentary.

Prince Andrew said in an interview with BBC Newsnight that he had met Epstein through knowing Maxwell in 1999.

The Guardian reported that while Prince Andrew reportedly said his ties to Epstein were not close, the two were seen at many private dinners, holiday vacations and on yachts surrounded by young women and more.

From Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell, he also found himself in a heated lawsuit in 2019. The case was brought forward by Virginia Giuffre, who claims to have been sexually abused by the Duke of York when she was 17 years old.

Today reported that in January of this year, the U.S. judge over the case denied Andrew’s bid to dismiss the case and the lawsuit was settled in February.

The publicity this lawsuit brought against him ultimately caused him to step down from his responsibilities as a member of the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth II removed several of his titles earlier this year.