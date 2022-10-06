‘Frasier’ is making a comeback — what to know about the reboot

After years of speculation, it’s official — “Frasier” is making a comeback.

Driving the news: Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host. The reboot of the ’90s sitcom was picked up by Paramount+ for a full season, but a release date has not been announced.



In the revival series, Frasier will be in a new city surrounded by new characters.

Other than Grammer, the original cast members are not expected to return as regular characters. There could be guest appearances, Deadline reports.

reports. Grammer says he “gleefully anticipates sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” per Entertainment News.

What they’re saying: During its 11-year run, “Frasier” won 37 Emmy Awards and frequently topped the charts. Fans of this all-time favorite sitcom are enthusiastic about its return.

I will not let any of you gaslight me into thinking the Frasier revival is real and not an elaborate joke courtesy of Kelsey Grammer. — Flesh for Vulfranckenstein (@petervulfranc) October 5, 2022

the exact moment my wife and I heard about the Frasier reboot getting greenlit pic.twitter.com/inLW4Bs8Hu — Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) October 5, 2022

Details: Grammer first hinted at a revival series back in 2018, per Deadline.

