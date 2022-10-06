Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 
Television Culture Entertainment

‘Frasier’ is making a comeback — what to know about the reboot

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host

By Margaret Darby
Kelsey Grammer and the cast of “Frasier” behind him in the “Goodnight Seattle” episode.

Kelsey Grammer and the cast of "Frasier" behind him in the "Goodnight Seattle" episode.

Justin Lubin, NBC Photo

After years of speculation, it’s official — “Frasier” is making a comeback.

Driving the news: Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host. The reboot of the ’90s sitcom was picked up by Paramount+ for a full season, but a release date has not been announced.

  • In the revival series, Frasier will be in a new city surrounded by new characters.
  • Other than Grammer, the original cast members are not expected to return as regular characters. There could be guest appearances, Deadline reports.
  • Grammer says he “gleefully anticipates sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” per Entertainment News.

What they’re saying: During its 11-year run, “Frasier” won 37 Emmy Awards and frequently topped the charts. Fans of this all-time favorite sitcom are enthusiastic about its return.

Details: Grammer first hinted at a revival series back in 2018, per Deadline.

  • In July, Grammer confirmed to Deadline that the script for the reboot was in its final stages. Grammer said of the script, “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy.”
  • “Frasier” aired on NBC from 1993 to 2004 and has 11 seasons. Past episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Paramount +.

