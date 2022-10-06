‘Frasier’ is making a comeback — what to know about the reboot

After years of speculation, it’s official — “Frasier” is making a comeback.
Driving the news: Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host. The reboot of the ’90s sitcom was picked up by Paramount+ for a full season, but a release date has not been announced.
- In the revival series, Frasier will be in a new city surrounded by new characters.
- Other than Grammer, the original cast members are not expected to return as regular characters. There could be guest appearances, Deadline reports.
- Grammer says he “gleefully anticipates sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” per Entertainment News.
What they’re saying: During its 11-year run, “Frasier” won 37 Emmy Awards and frequently topped the charts. Fans of this all-time favorite sitcom are enthusiastic about its return.
I will not let any of you gaslight me into thinking the Frasier revival is real and not an elaborate joke courtesy of Kelsey Grammer.— Flesh for Vulfranckenstein (@petervulfranc) October 5, 2022
the exact moment my wife and I heard about the Frasier reboot getting greenlit pic.twitter.com/inLW4Bs8Hu— Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) October 5, 2022
Details: Grammer first hinted at a revival series back in 2018, per Deadline.
- In July, Grammer confirmed to Deadline that the script for the reboot was in its final stages. Grammer said of the script, “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy.”
- “Frasier” aired on NBC from 1993 to 2004 and has 11 seasons. Past episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Paramount +.