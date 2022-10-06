Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 6, 2022 
DALL-E for everyone — AI image generator drops waitlist

The Deseret News experiments with DALL-E, to see how much the algorithm knows of life in the newsroom

By Collin Leonard
“Impressionist painting of man reading a newspaper but the newspaper is a hornets nest,” an image created by DALL-E in 2022.

Image generated with DALL-E

Open AI announced last week that the popular image generator, previously available to only a select few from its waitlist, is open to all.

To put this service to the test, the Deseret News sourced prompts from its writers to find out how much the image generator understood about life in the downtown newsroom.

“Office intern, crying with joy, being celebrated by all his peers for writing the best news in the world, hyperrealistic digital.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Investigative journalist sneaks into beehive to catch Queen bee in the act.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Office workers jousting with extra long newspaper, while boss looks disappointed in the background, hyperrealistic digital art.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Head news editor gulping down a ridiculously long hoagie sandwich while looking at old clock, digital art.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Bumble bee with glasses and a pantsuit, conducting a sticky press conference, digital art.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Deseret News.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
The new Utah state flag selection process is underway, and I was curious to see what the algorithm would come up with. Here are a few AI contenders, for review by the honorable judging panel.

DALL_E_2022_10_06_10.19.18___retro_futuristic_utah_state_flag__digital_art.png

“Retro futuristic utah state flag,” digital art.

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“State of utah corporate logo,” digital art.

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“Utah state flag, digital art.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
“State of Utah logo, digital art.”

Image generated with DALL-E, 2022
Clearly, the program still has issues with faces, hands and text, but it is just a matter of time before these issues are smoothed over. Additionally, race and gender biases have been seen in previous versions, and the algorithms have gone through modifications to address this, per New Scientist. It could be DALL-E or another image generator that finds the fix to these and other issues.

Open AI’s expanded service has also been improved to let users “continue an image beyond its original borders and create bigger images of any size, and collections,” according to the site. This allows creative users to produce “infinite zoom” videos and animations that would have been unimaginable a year ago.

Over the course of a few months, these AI-generated images have seen an exponential rise in quality and popularity. It is still unclear where this technology will lead, but its potential is undeniable.

