High school football: Week 9 roundup from Thursday and Friday’s games

Region 1

Syracuse kept ahead of Layton with shutdown defense for most of the game, then the offense took the reins in the fourth quarter and turned a slugfest into a rout. Quarterback Dylan Croxford tossed two touchdowns and ran for another in the win. The Titans maintained control of the top spot in Region 1 in preparation for the title match next Wednesday at home against Farmington.

Davis built off the momentum from last week’s big win over Farmington by rolling past Weber for the Region 1 win. Jackson Stevens had a monster game for the Darts as he completed 24 of 35 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to Easton Baggett and Tyson Elkins. Baggett finished with 161 receiving yards.

“Winning a football game is hard to do and I am glad we came away with a region 1 win tonight. Proud of the team and the fast start we had in all three phases.”

—Davis coach Scott Peery

Farmington dominated Fremont for three quarters and staved off a rally by the Silverwolves in the fourth quarter to win. Phoenix quarterback Easton Wight tossed an astonishing six touchdowns. Farmington’s win sets up a Region 1 showdown for the title next Wednesday against Syracuse.

Region 2

Manaia Brown, Sesi Vailahi and Tai Arona all rushed for touchdowns, with Vailahi adding a receiving TD as West rolled past Kearns for a third straight season as it improved to 5-0 in Region 2 with a chance to wrap up a perfect region season next week against Granger.

After starting the season with seven straight losses, the Wolverines now find themselves riding a winning streak at the end of the regular season, knocking off Cyprus 28-14. Hunter took the lead for good in the 3rd quarter when Nathan Parke found Kenyon Jackson for a 65 yard touchdown.

Dru Gardner passed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and then DaeQwan Snider rushed for two more in the second half as visiting Roy methodically pulled away from Granger for the Region 2 victory.

Region 3

In a showdown between two of the 6A RPI’s top seven teams, it was the Miners who came out on top, adding an impressive victory to their resume. Havea Fotu scored three total touchdowns for Bingham, helping it improve its Region 3 record to 4-0 on the year.

With both teams vying for the right to remain within one game of the Region 3 lead, it was the Silverwolves who took home the victory, as well as sole possession of second place in the region. Logan Dunfield hauled in three touchdowns to lead the way for Riverton. The results sets up what will be an interesting matchup between the Silverwolves and first-place Bingham next week.

As both teams looked for their first Region 3 victory this season, it was the Mustangs who finished the night with a dominant victory over the Grizzlies. Junior quarterback Freddy Ta’Ai played a role in all five of Herriman’s touchdowns, as he threw three and rushed for two more.

Region 4

Corner Canyon flexed its muscle in front of a nationally-televised audience on ESPN as the top-ranked team in 6A held Lone Peak to just two field goals as it remained perfect in Region 4 play. Isaac Wilson passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another for the Chargers, while Drew Patterson rushed for two scores in the win.

Trent Call tossed three touchdown passes and also rushed for another score, while La’akea Kalama scored on a rushing and receiving touchdown as Skyridge blanked Pleasant Grove for the Region 4 victory. Collin Sheffield added a Pick 6 in the win for Skyridge.

Champion Edwards tossed three touchdowns as American Fork worked over Westlake in a 35-7 blowout. The Cavemen led, 13-0, at the half. Aiden Bayless score the lone touchdown for the Thunder.

Region 5

The Bees went on the road and picked up a convincing victory over Bonneville Friday night, improving their Region 5 record to 3-2. After allowing the game’s opening touchdown, Box Elder scored all of its 37 points unanswered. Daxton Sumko led the rushing attack for the Bees, notching two scores on the ground.

“Great team effort tonight against a tough region 5 team. We played well in all phases. So happy for our players and coaches.”

— Box Elder coach Robbie Gunter

Leading by 17 after the first quarter, the Wildcats lost most of their momentum as they allowed the Vikings to storm back and take the lead going into halftime. Wood Cross, however, reclaimed control of the game with a 14-0 advantage over the final two quarters of play to take home its fourth region victory of the year. Quarterback Bradley Bailey punched in two rushing touchdowns to lead the way for the Wildcats.

Finding themselves trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, Bountiful responded by scoring 24 unanswered points on its way to the win and region 5 title. Redhawk quarterback Owen Geilman accounted for two scores on the night (one rushing, one passing) and helped Bountiful finish with a perfect region record. Ranked 5th in the RPI, Bountiful now turns its attention to the state playoffs.

Region 6

Chase Beyer rushed for three touchdowns as Park City wrapped up the regular season with a 7-2 record and will now have a bye in the final week of the season to prepare for the playoffs.

In one of the more dramatic games of the evening, Olympus picked up a come-from-behind win over Highland after losing their starting quarterback to an injury late in the fourth quarter. Receiver Luke Bryant stepped in at quarterback for Olympus in the final minutes of the game while the Titans were down by a touchdown to the Rams. Bryant drove the offense downfield and scored a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining on a 4-yard run.

“Great neighborhood battle with a well-coached team. There have been some extremely close games between the Rams and Titans over the past five or so years. We have tremendous kids that played with a lot of heart.”

— Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead

A 42-0 halftime score was just the beginning as East thoroughly scorched Murray in a 55-0 shutout win. The Leopards scored twice on defense from fumble recoveries and scored five straight touchdowns on the ground from the first to the third quarter.

Region 7

In a game full of runs and scoring droughts, a late Uintah score helped the Utes avoid the upset and knock off Hillcrest 42-35. Tied at 35 with just over ten minutes to go in the game, Uintah quarterback Chase Harding found Derrick Hardy for a 50 yard score that ultimately was the game winner. Harding’s two touchdowns through the air and two more on the ground helped pace the Utes offense.

Mountain View scored first, but Cedar Valley scored the rest as they put up 32 unanswered points en route to the win. Elijah Holman nailed three field goals of 15, 19, and 35 yards, then Joe Lomu broke through for a 41-yard rushing touchdown to set the Aviators on the winning path.

“The defense played great after giving up a TD on the first play of the game. Our offense took a while to get going but Elijah Holman was able to get some big field goals for us to get us points early, then we played better in the second half. Mountain View has a good young team and their staff is building a solid foundation.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Stansbury made very clear that the Stallions were without equal in Region 7 as they pummeled Payson, 52-14. The Stallions held a 24-14 lead at halftime and poured it on in the second half for the win. Senior quarterback Ezra Harris accounted for five Stansbury touchdowns, four by air, one on the ground. Payson scored first as Trevyn Wall threw two touchdown passes.

Timpanogos won its third straight game since the Cedar Valley loss as Chase Riggs did a great job leading the offense as he tossed two touchdown passes all to Luke Livingston.

Region 8

Alta jumped all over Jordan, scoring 42 points in the first half en route to the lopsided Region 8 victory.

In a showdown between the top two teams in 5A, No. 1 Lehi scored with less than 90 seconds remaining to edge the T-Birds to improve to 9-0 on the season as Kolton Tanner hauled in a 15-yard TD reception from Jackson Brousseau with 1:21 left in the game. It was Brousseau’s third touchdown pass of the game. Isaiah Vaea had temporarily giving Timpview the lead with 4:05 remaining with his second rushing touchdown of the game, but Brousseau engineered a go-ahead drive and then Lehi’s defense got the late stop to preserve the win.

Region 9

In a battle for third place in region 9, Provo used a balanced scoring attack to knock off Wasatch 42-13. Bulldog quarterback Kyson Condie tossed three touchdowns for Provo, while Jamison Harward added two more on the ground.

Springville continued its march through Region 9 as Ryder Burton passed for four touchdowns — four of them to Luke Nadauld — and then Tevita Valeti rushed for two more scores, bringing his season total to 20 as the as the Red Devils rolled past Salem Hills. Veleti finished with 135 yards on 17 carries while Nadauld finished with 170 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Will Dart passed for three touchdowns and then Spanish Fork’s defense played lights out for four quarter as the Dons jumped all over Maple Mountain building a 41-0 halftime lead on its way to the easy Region 9. Spanish Fork’s seven touchdowns were all scored by different players.

Region 10

Hunter Johnson passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and then rushed for 164 more yards and three more scores as Snow Canyon continued its offensive surge late in the season in the blowout win over Pine View. Snow Canyon totaled 524 yards of offense compared to 298 for Pine View.

After giving up 56 points last week to Snow Canyon, Dixie enjoyed an impressive bounce-back performance against 4A’s top-ranked Mustangs for the big region win. Jalen Schultz passed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Flyers offense to go along with a rushing touchdown as well.

The Thunder offense rolled Cedar City on route to a dominating 52-13 victory. Desert Hills quarterback Noah Fuailetolo tossed six touchdowns on the night, including an 85 yard bomb to Tayven Mortensen in the second quarter. 45 of Desert Hills 52 points came in the first half.

Region 11

It was a defensive slugfest in Cache Valley that ended in Sky View’s favor as the Bobcats late fourth quarter field goal lifted them over Green Canyon. With the win, Sky View finishes the region 11 season tied with Ridgeline at 4-1. After dropping their first region game of the season to Logan, the Bobacats have won four straight, including a 30-6 victory over Ridgeline to capture the region title.

After a 28 yard field goal by Bear River’s Kyver Jensen pulled the Bears within eight, Mountain Crest reeled off 20 unanswered points to pull away with a 41-13 victory. Mustang quarterback Casey Crofts threw four touchdowns in the win, helping Mountain Crest finish with a 3-2 region 11 record.

Hunter Knighton hauled in a 1-yard touchdown reception from Ian Dahle midway through the fourth quarter and then Ridgeline’s defense shut down Logan from there as the Riverhawks clinched a share of the Region 11 title with the victory. Aaron Young booted two field goals for Ridgeline in the first half.

3A North

Morgan’s defense held Ogden to just a third-quarter field goal as the Trojans rolled to the region victory to remain perfect on the season. Nick Despain had a big day offensively as he passed for 172 yards and four touchdowns — to four different receivers — and then also rushed for 63 more yards and two scores.

“It was an honor to have Ogden come tonight and share some time with Coach Thompson. He is not only a good coach, but a great man. Wish him and his family well.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

Grantsville unexpectedly found itself in a 14-0 hole against Union at halftime, but the Cowboys rallied in the second half and muscled their way past the Cougars for the win, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes remaining. Senior Ethan Rainer caught two touchdown passes, and senior Gabe Mouritsen drove in the game-winner. Jackson Rasmussen had two passing touchdowns for Union in the loss.

Lukifanga Kaumatule rushed for three touchdowns for a second consecutive week and then Antonio Archuleta added two more as Juan Diego pulled away from Ben Lomond in the second half to improve to 5-4 on the season.

3A South

The North Sanpete and Manti defenses battled for 46 minutes before an offensive explosion late. PJ Cook rushed for a touchdown with just under two minutes left to take a 13-7 lead, the Templars responded with 57 seconds to go when Kayson Douglas and Larson Pogroszewski connected on a 35-yard pass. In overtime, North Sanpete scored first as Cook again found the end zone. Kayson Douglas threw another long touchdown pass, but Manti’s PAT was blocked, giving the Hawks a tough win on the road.

Canyon View picked up win No. 6 of the year, as it limited Richfield to just a lone second-quarter touchdown Friday night. On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons were led by quarterback Jaxon Jensen, who threw for three touchdowns — two of which went the direction of Andrew Barnes.

The Wasps remained undefeated with a blowout victory over Carbon Friday night. Quarterback Alex Jackson put on a passing clinic, throwing for seven touchdowns to up his season total to 42. Ryker Richards hauled in three of those TD receptions, while four other receivers caught one.

2A North

After giving up a touchdown in the second quarter and trailing 6-0, Providence Hall scored all 33 of its points unanswered and upset the fourth ranked Summit Academy Bears. With the win, the Patriots moved to 3-1 in region play, and find themselves just a game behind region leading South Summit, who they will host next Friday.

2A North

Emery secured it third-straight victory as it disposed of a winless ALA squad in dominant fashion. Quarterback Wade Stilson tossed four touchdowns — two of which were hauled in by Tregg Miller — to lead the scoring charge for the Spartans.

2A North

The Wildcats used defense and special teams to set the tone early, with all of their opening 16 points coming from plays by those two units —including a 73-yard punt return touchdown by Caleby Thompson. The offense picked up the slack as the game wore on, as quarterback Bracken Lassche tossed three touchdowns in the second half, helping South Summit secure the blowout victory.

“Great team win. Judge Memorial is a great team. Proud of our boys. Special team really stepped up and had some big plays. Offense and defense played well.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

2A South

Parker Snyder passed for four touchdowns, including two to Jerzy Nieves, as San Juan built a big lead on Beaver and then held off a late comeback attempt for the Beavers to improve to 9-0 on the season. Tate Gale rushed for a pair of scores for Beaver in the second quarter that tied the game 14-14, but San Juan scored two late touchdowns in the first half to build a 28-14 halftime lead.

2A South

Delta picked up its second victory of 2022 with a blowout victory over its 2A South foe, Grand. The connection between quarterback Cam Skeem and receiver Cameron Smith was on full display, as the duo notched three touchdowns Friday night.

2A South

Sam Rasmussen hit Luke DeGraffenried on a 46-yard touchdown pass with 4:28 remaining as Millard regrouped after coughing up a fourth-quarter lead to lead the Eagles past the Rams for their second win of the season. Millard led 14-3 after the third quarter, but Carter Abraham scored on a 1-yard TD run and then a 60-yard interception return to give South Sevier the 18-14 lead with 8:20 left in the game.

1A North

The Eagles picked up their third win in a row and did so in dominant fashion, as it ran all over North Sevier on its home turf. Cade Gines punched in two rushing scores to lead the way for Duchesne.

1A South

Enterprise jumped out to a 47-7 lead through the second quarter and never looked back, dominating Parowan 60-21. The Wolves, now 8-0 on the season, were led by a dynamic duo on offense, with Kyron Bracken and Jaden Drake each finding the endzone twice on the ground, and Bracken adding two more receiving touchdowns.

Nonregion

Orem didn’t leave much to doubt on the field as they wiped up Taylorsville at home. The Tigers capped off the rout with a 52-yard pick-six by Natane Fakahafua. Orem quarterback Lance Reynolds tossed three touchdowns.

Brighton overwhelmed Clearfield from the opening kickoff, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and 55 in the first half as it cruised to the nonregion win. Jack Johnson passed for four touchdowns in the victory, including two each to Donovan Wismer and Nash Matheson. Kace Gurr continued his torrid pace as he rushed for three TDs.

Rich jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead aided by a 91-yard TD reception by Trey Walker and a scoop and score by Hunter Pace, but the Rebels couldn’t maintain the lead in the second half as Cokeville, Wyo. rallied for the win.

Leading by 40 points at halftime, Kanab put the game out of reach quickly after it kicked off. The victory was the Cowboys’ seventh of the year.

Hurricane had a field day offensively against Cottonwood as it rolled to the nonregion victory and its second victory of the season.

Milford was steady and consistent all game long, as it scored a single touchdown in each quarter to outpace North Summit Friday night. Senior Bo Hardy was electric for the Tigers, with three total touchdowns — one of which was a 91-yard kickoff return to open the second half.

“We came out on the winning end of a great played football game. Bo Hardy had a great offensive game and Quaid Thompson led a great defensive effort.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

