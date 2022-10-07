Wide receiver Devaughn Vele likes the versatility the Utah offense has shown this season, and he’s hoping to see another diverse attack as the No. 11 Utes visit No. 18 UCLA Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

In last week’s 42-16 victory over Oregon State, quarterback Cam Rising threw to eight different targets, completing 19 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

“We just want to show that we’re a versatile offense. We can run the ball, we can throw the ball to our tight ends and to our receivers,” said Vele, who caught a team-high seven passes for 94 yards and a TD. “Just being that whole package where it’s hard for the (offensive coordinator) to make a call because he doesn’t know who he wants to have the ball when it’s critical on third-and-long or fourth down. It’s a good problem to have as an offensive unit.”

Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis was pleased with his receivers’ performance against OSU.

“I thought they played well for the most part. Still a lot of stuff we can clean up,” he said. “But I challenged Devaughn and (Jaylen Dixon), with them being the older guys in the room, to be more vocal and step up and make plays. I thought they did both. I was proud of them.”

What more does Bumphis want to see from his wideouts?

“I want them to stay ready. We have a lot of weapons on this offense. It can be anybody. This past weekend it was JD and Vele,” he said. “This week, it could be Money (Parks) and Makai (Cope). It could be Solo. Just stay ready and when your number is called, respond and make the most of your opportunities.”

Last week, UCLA gave up 345 yards and four touchdowns to the Huskies.

Can Utah exploit the Bruin secondary?

“I go into every game feeling like that,” Bumphis said. “No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to play our game. No matter what they do on defense. We need to go into every game prepared to make plays and be that group for our team — that group that our team needs us to be. Right now, we’re playing at a high level and I think they’ll be ready.”

Utes on the air

No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0)

at No. 18 UCLA (5-0, 2-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 700