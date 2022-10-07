No. 11 Utah vs. No. 18 UCLA: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0) at No. 18 UCLA (5-0, 2-0)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. MDT

Venue: Rose Bowl

TV: Fox

Livestream: https://www.foxsports.com

Radio: KALL 700

Series: UCLA leads 11-8

Weather: Temperatures in the mid-80s with sunny skies

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have won five consecutive games against the Bruins. Utah hasn’t lost to UCLA since 2015 in Salt Lake City.

For UCLA: The Bruins haven’t lost a game since falling to the Utes 44-24 on Oct. 30, 2021. UCLA is ranked for the first time this season and it is 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

What to watch for

This showdown between two Top-20 teams showcases two of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 — Utah’s Cam Rising and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who turned in an outstanding performance in a 40-32 win over Washington last week.

The Bruins are averaging 41.4 points and 506 yards per game.

The Utes are the only team in the Pac-12 and is one of three Power Five programs, along with Alabama and Michigan, that is ranked in the top 12 nationally in both scoring offense (11th, 42 ppg) and scoring defense (12th, 14.4 ppg).

The outcome of this matchup — both Utah and UCLA are 2-0 in conference play — could help determine the Pac-12 championship.

Key player

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before a game against Washington Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Thompson-Robinson will be under center when the Bruins face the Utes Saturday afternoon in the Rose Bowl. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Dorian Thompson Robinson, quarterback UCLA: The fifth-year senior has completed 104 of 140 passes (74.3%) for 1,211 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Quotable

“He’s one of the best, for certain. He’s really good. He’s a big, strong back with good vision. He’s got some speed to him. He’s tough. If he’s not the best, he’s one of the best we’ll face this year.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet

“The ranking’s good and I think it’s good for those guys and they should be proud of that, but after you’re ranked, there’s really nothing else. You don’t get a trophy, you don’t get something handed to you, you gotta go back to work. We know we beat Washington last week because of our preparation during the week. We know if we’re going to beat Utah, it’s going to be because of our preparation during the week.” — UCLA coach Chip Kelly

Next up

Utah hosts USC next Saturday.

UCLA visits Oregon on Oct. 22.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Oct. 8 — at UCLA (1:30 p.m. MDT, Fox or FS1)

Oct. 15 — vs. USC (6 p.m., MDT, Fox)

Oct. 27 — at Washington State (8 p.m., MDT, FS1)

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)

All times MT