How will No. 11 Utah fare in return to the Rose Bowl against No. 18 UCLA?

LOS ANGELES — A little more than 10 months ago, Utah played in “The Granddaddy of Them All” for the first time.

It was a classic game that Ohio State won 48-45 on New Year’s Day.

“We’ve just played well down there. It’s a great venue — one of the most storied, historic venues in the country. I think our guys have enjoyed going down to Pasadena and playing there.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

The No. 11 Utes are returning to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl, home of No. 18 UCLA, Saturday when they take on the Bruins.

“It will be fun. It’s a good spot to play,” said quarterback Cam Rising, who suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes and was replaced by backup Bryson Barnes. “I’m looking forward to getting back down there to Pasadena and having some fun.”

Said wide receiver Devaughn Vele about going back to Pasadena: “It probably won’t be the same atmosphere but just being back there, it’s going to be nostalgic. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great game.”

Last January, an estimated 60,000 Utah fans showed up at the Rose Bowl. The total attendance was 87,842.

Running back Micah Bernard also played cornerback in that game due to injuries in the secondary.

Bernard, a Long Beach native, is eager for his team to redeem itself at the Rose Bowl.

“It’s going to be a different feeling. You’re not going to see all that red. You’re going to see some (UCLA) blue on the field,” he said. “It probably won’t even feel like the same stadium, to be honest. If we go out there and get a win in that stadium and kill the curse that I feel like we have — not really a curse but you know what I mean, just losing the Rose Bowl — just going back there and winning in that stadium would be a great feeling.”

Bernard added there’s some mixed feelings about returning to the Rose Bowl after what happened against the Buckeyes.

“Just thinking about the experience we went through that whole season just to get there and to that level, you’ve got to feel good about yourself and about the team,” he said. “We still have that taste because a loss is a loss. But the buildup to that was an amazing season to turn around and be able to do that.”

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has a 3-1 record against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Why have the Utes enjoyed so much success against the Bruins at that stadium?

“I couldn’t tell you. We’ve just played well down there,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “It’s a great venue — one of the most storied, historic venues in the country. I think our guys have enjoyed going down to Pasadena and playing there.”

Utes on the air

No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0)

at No. 18 UCLA (5-0, 2-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 700