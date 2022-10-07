The Athletic says this ‘underrated’ Ute deserves the draft buzz he’s getting

The Athletic on Thursday put a spotlight on seniors who rarely get to enjoy it with a list that highlighted “under-the-radar” draft prospects who may someday make a big difference for an NFL team.

Braeden Daniels, who plays left tackle for the University of Utah, made the list along with nine others. The Athletic said his impressive individual contributions shouldn’t get lost amid the overall strength of the Utes’ offense.

“There is plenty of praise to go around on the Utah offense, but not enough gets pointed toward Daniels at left tackle,” the article said, noting that “he’s yet to allow a sack” this season.

Utah coaches are likely unsurprised to see Daniels getting some draft-related love.

During the offseason, several told the Deseret News that they were impressed by his versatility and “football IQ.”

“He’s a guy that plays at a high level. ... He’s really smart,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham in April.

For his part, Daniels has said that playing in the NFL would be a dream come true and that he’s willing to work hard to keep improving his technique.

“I’m learning in every practice and I’ve been doing that since my freshman year,” he told the Deseret News in April.

According to The Athletic, that effort is paying off.

“With his cross-position training, Daniels has legitimate tackle-guard versatility, which will only help him in the (NFL draft) evaluation process,” the article said.

The Athletic predicted that Daniels will be a mid-round pick.

