The exact science behind the best time to eat dinner

While eating dinner with your family has known health benefits, you might not know what scientific studies say is the best time to actually eat this dinner. A new study said that the best time to eat dinner might be earlier than you think.

According to USA Today, this study was conducted by doctors from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. This study compared late eating with early eating and found that research participants who ate their meals earlier (eating dinner at 5 p.m.) burned 60 more calories and were less hungry than participants who ate their dinner later.

This means that 5 p.m. might be the best time to eat dinner.

USA Today reported that the study also found the optimal eating window is 10 hours, meaning that eating breakfast, lunch and dinner within a 10-hour span is the best practice.

This isn’t the first study to indicate that eating dinner earlier is the best option. Eating Well reported that research discovered how the circadian rhythm impacts the body’s ability to process calories: “This means eating dinner at 5 p.m., as opposed to 8 p.m., could potentially impact weight loss by aligning closer to the body’s internal clock.”

Last year, Healthline also said that if you’re eating for weight loss, it’s best to eat earlier, as eating later is associated with increased body fat. Healthline also indicated that research found eating the most calories at breakfast leads to the most amount of weight loss when all other factors are equal.

Eating dinner at 5 p.m. might not be realistic for adults who work from 9 to 5, but it’s true that eating dinner earlier may be a better option.

