Friday, October 7, 2022 | 
Trailer released for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ with Chris Pratt as Mario

The star-studded cast includes Jack Black and Seth Rogan

By Margaret Darby
Chris Pratt arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Chris Pratt arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Chris Pratt brings Mario, the portly Italian plumber, to life in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Driving the news: Nintendo and Illumination released the first official trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The trailer launched on Thursday during a Nintendo Direct video presentation. The movie is set to hit theaters April 7, 2023.

  • The trailer opens on Bowser, the “King Koopa,” taking on a tribe of adorable-but-angry penguins. The penguins are no match for Bowser, and he acquires a Mario star power up.
  • During the second half of the trailer, there is a glimpse of Mario in the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario begins his journey through the mysterious land, led by Toad.
  • During the final scene of the trailer, Luigi, Mario’s brother, is chased by Dry Bones, the prince of the Dark Kingdom.

What they’re saying: Fans and stars in the movie are equally excited to see it released this spring.

Details: Pratt called the role of Mario “a lifelong dream of mine.” The rest of the Japanese video game characters are brought to life by an equally iconic cast.

  • The star-studded cast includes Jack Black as Bowzer, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.
  • The movie is similar to Isekai, a Japanese storytelling style where a character is removed from their own world and suddenly transported into a strange new world.

