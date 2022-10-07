Trailer released for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ with Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt brings Mario, the portly Italian plumber, to life in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Driving the news: Nintendo and Illumination released the first official trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The trailer launched on Thursday during a Nintendo Direct video presentation. The movie is set to hit theaters April 7, 2023.



The trailer opens on Bowser, the “King Koopa,” taking on a tribe of adorable-but-angry penguins. The penguins are no match for Bowser, and he acquires a Mario star power up.

During the second half of the trailer, there is a glimpse of Mario in the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario begins his journey through the mysterious land, led by Toad.

During the final scene of the trailer, Luigi, Mario’s brother, is chased by Dry Bones, the prince of the Dark Kingdom.

What they’re saying: Fans and stars in the movie are equally excited to see it released this spring.

This one is VERY special. Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away! Thursday October 6th. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. @supermariomovie pic.twitter.com/ibar1qfb6d — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 4, 2022

I have 2 thoughts on the Mario movie.



1) I hope it's a musical.

2) I hope Nintendo release a Super Mario Bros. the Movie the Game to coincide with the movie's launch. — Robert Boyd (@werezompire) October 7, 2022

Details: Pratt called the role of Mario “a lifelong dream of mine.” The rest of the Japanese video game characters are brought to life by an equally iconic cast.

