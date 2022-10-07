Utah State vs. Air Force: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Utah State (1-4) vs. UNLV (4-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 5 p.m. MDT

Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium (25,513 capacity)

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: 1280 AM/97.5 FM

Series: Utah State and Air Force will meet for the 11th time in series history. The Falcons hold a 6-4 advantage, including a 2-2 record in Logan. Most recently, USU defeated Air Force 49-45 on the road in 2021.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s at kickoff, with a 0% chance of precipitation and slight winds out of the north.

The trends

Air Force running back Brad Roberts, right, is stopped by Navy linebacker Colin Ramos in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

For Utah State: The Aggies are 1-4 overall and have lost four straight games, the latest against rival BYU. Utah State showed signs of life against both UNLV and BYU, though, and play its best football of the year in the first half against the Cougars.

For Air Force: The Falcons are 4-1 on the year, with wins over Northern Iowa, Colorado, Nevada and Navy, the only loss coming against Wyoming. Air Force eked out a win over Navy last weekend, and boasts the top rushing attack in all of college football, averaging 369.8 yards per game.

What to watch for

Utah State Aggies quarterback Cooper Legas (5) runs for a touchdown against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah State has started to show signs of improvement after a dismal start to the season but victories continue to elude the Aggies.

With new starting quarterback Cooper Legas under center against BYU, Utah State’s offense played its best half of the season — the Aggies’ rushing attack was particularly effective — but USU still rates as one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking 104th in passing offense and 72nd in rushing offense.

Defensively, Utah State is one of the best in all of college football at tackles for loss — tied for No. 8 overall with 40 total TFLs, an average of eight per game — but has struggled against the run (108th in rushing defense) and the pass (tied for 60th in passing defense).

Air Force has the best rushing attack in college football and has been effective with the pass, when needed (the Falcons have thrown five touchdowns this year, only three less than Utah State).

Defensively, the Falcons are elite against the pass (No. 6 overall, allowing just 151.6 passing yards per game) and solid against the run (No. 52 overall, allowing 127.2 rushing yards per game).

Air Force has scored 40 or more points in three games this season, and with a 13-10 win over Navy showed the ability to win close, low scoring games as well.

Key player

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Haaziq Daniels, QB, Air Force: Daniels has been the driving force in the Falcons’ strong start to the season, both with his legs and his arm.

Through five games, Daniels has thrown for 374 yards and four touchdowns, completing nearly 50% of his passes, while also rushing for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels’ ability to stretch the field in the passing game has made Air Force’s rushing attack all the more dangerous (senior running back Brad Roberts leads the team with 573 yards on 91 carries, with seven touchdowns).

“Their quarterback (Daniels) can throw the ball and throw it very effectively,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said. “You tend to be downhill and occupied with quarterback dive and pitch and the next thing you know they’ve got a guy running right past you and (Daniels) can make all the throws.”

Quotable

Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson watches the game in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Conference play is really really here and we don’t have the luxury of letting games drop. Air Force obviously presents tremendous issues for you with the triple (option), seeing it one time a year. Some days you stone it and somedays, like last year, they go up and down the field. This week is going to tell us a lot about who we are moving forward.” — Utah State coach Blake Anderson

“They (Utah State) do many many things incredibly well. There is a reason they won (the conference championship last year). They were the best team in our league. And really clearly, hands down, the best team. Especially the way they played in the second half of the season. In their last seven games, there were five where they just overwhelmed the opponent, including in the (conference) championship game.” — Air Force coach Troy Calhoun

Next up

Utah State travels to Fort Collins, Colorado, to take on rival Colorado State on Sat. Oct. 15. Air Force, meanwhile, travels to Las Vegas to take on surging UNLV.

Utah State schedule

Utah State’s Robert Briggs (22) raises his hand before he scores a touch down against the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Utah State won 31-20. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Aug. 27 — Utah State 31, UConn 20

Sept. 3 — No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0

Sept. 10 — Weber State 35, Utah State 7

Sept. 17 — BYE

Sept. 24 — UNLV 34, Utah State 24

Sept. 29 — No. 16 BYU 38, Utah State 26

Oct. 8 — Utah State vs. Air Force

Oct. 15 — Utah State at Colorado State

Oct. 22 — Utah State at Wyoming

Oct. 29 — BYE

Nov. 5 — Utah State vs. New Mexico

Nov. 12 — Utah State at Hawaii

Nov. 19 — Utah State vs. San José State

Nov. 25 — Utah State at Boise State

All times MT

